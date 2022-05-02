Steelers reportedly decline LB Devin Bush's 5th-year option

Devin Bush will hit free agency next spring.

The Pittsburgh Steelers declined the fifth-year option on their linebacker’s rookie contract on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Steelers traded up 10 spots to select Bush with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2019 draft, a move that initially looked like it paid off. Bush then racked up a career-best 109 tackles, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries in his rookie season.

Yet just five games into the 2020 season, Bush tore his ACL.

He returned last season and recorded 70 total tackles in 14 games, and just wasn’t as good as he was before the injury. He missed their final two games of the regular season after landing on the reserve/COVID-19 list, too.

Bush's play was "spotty at times" last season, coach Mike Tomlin said in November via the Tribune-Review, and "it hasn't been at the level of consistency that he would like or we would like."

Bush is set to make about $3 million this season, the final in his initial four-year, $18.8 million deal. He would have earned more than $10.7 million in his option year should the Steelers have picked it up.

While he is expected to start again this season, alongside new linebacker Myles Jack, it’s almost certainly going to be Bush’s last in Pittsburgh.