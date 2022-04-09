Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Struck By Vehicle

Bruce Haring
·1 min read
Dwayne Haskins, the former Ohio State quarterback who was seeking a second chance with the Pittsburgh Steelers after a rocky start to his NFL career, died Saturday morning after being struck by a vehicle. He was 24.

Haskins was training in South Florida when the incident occurred, according to his agent, Cedric Saunders, as reported by ESPN.

Haskins was in South Florida with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time.”

Haskins was drafted at No. 15 by the Washington Commanders (nee Redskins) in the 2019 draft. He started seven games as a rookie, but failed to live up to his lofty draft status. He then was released and signed with Pittsburgh.

