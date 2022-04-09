Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24 After Being Struck By Vehicle, 'Devastated' Says Coach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Abigail Adams
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    Dwayne Haskins Jr.
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Mike Tomlin
    Mike Tomlin
    Head coach of the National Football League's Pittsburgh Steelers
Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins

Nick Cammett/Getty

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders confirmed to ESPN. He was 24.

The football player had been in Florida while working out with his new teammates and fellow Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to previous Instagram Story posts captured by ESPN.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also confirmed Haskins' death in a statement released by the team Saturday morning, offering thoughts and prayers to the quarterback's family "during this difficult time."

RELATED: Rayfield Wright, Dallas Cowboys Legend, Dead at Age 76 Following 'Severe Seizure'

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," said Tomlin, 50. "He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in the community."

Dwayne Haskins
Dwayne Haskins

Joe Sargent/Getty

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken," he continued. The NFL retweeted Tomlin's statement, but has not issued one of its own.

Haskins signed a one-year deal to remain with the Steelers three weeks before his death. He would have turned 25 on May 3.

In January, Haskins was confident that he could be a starting quarterback in the NFL, noting that he "got drafted for that reason" by the Washington Commanders in 2019.

"I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet," he said at the time, according to the team's March 16 statement announcing his return. "And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also said he is "heartbroken to hear the news" about Haskins' death while offering the team's condolences to the quarterback's family in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera said on Saturday. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team sends our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snider said they are "devastated" by the news of Haskins' death in a joint statement shared Saturday on Twitter by the team. The pair described Haskins as "a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality."

"To say we are heartbroken is an understatement," they added. "Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew and loved him."

RELATED: Former NFL Player Junior Siavii Found Dead in Prison as He Awaited Trial for Various Charges

Born in 1997, Haskins lived in New Jersey for the first several years of his life before moving to Maryland with his family, per The New York Post. After a successful high school campaign, Haskins took his talents to Ohio State for college.

Despite being red-shirted his first year with the Buckeyes, Haskins came into his own in 2018 with 50 touchdowns and 4,831 passing yards on the season, according to SportsReference.com. He was selected by the Washington Commanders in 2019 with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft, but was released in December 2020.

The Steelers signed Haskins the following month, though he did not play a single regular-season snap for Pittsburgh during the 2021 season. He re-signed with the team on March 16 as the Steelers looked to fill the gap left by Ben Roethlisberger following his retirement this January.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pittsburgh Steelers' Dwayne Haskins Dead At 24 After Being Hit By Car

    The quarterback was fatally struck by a vehicle while in South Florida for training.

  • Rob Gronkowski Says Tom Brady Deserves to Be 'Slimed' at Kids' Choice Awards for Retirement Drama

    Ahead of Saturday's 2022 Kids' Choice Awards, host Rob Gronkowski told PEOPLE why he thinks Tom Brady should get slimed

  • This golf fan is attending his 70th straight Masters

    Dan LaSure Sr. has been on the grounds of Augusta National as a patron and a volunteer worker since 1952.

  • Abject cowardice of Manchester United gifts Everton hope in relegation fight

    <strong>Everton 1-0 Manchester United: </strong>Toffees move away from relegation zone after win at Goodison Park

  • Russell Westbrook after being told any Laker can bring up the ball: I’m the point guard, give me that s—

    "Russell Westbrook never respected Frank [Vogel] from Day 1," said one Lakers staff member with knowledge of the situation. "The moment Frank said anybody who gets the rebound can bring it up the court, which is just how the NBA is played these ...

  • Proud Boy Leader Flips On His Buddies in Stunning Plea Deal

    Stephanie Keith/Getty ImagesA high-ranking Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty on Friday over his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol assault. The plea—the first from a core group of Proud Boys accused of planning the attack—comes amid a recent wave of guilty pleas from Proud Boys involved in the riot.Charles Donohoe, leader of the far-right group’s North Carolina chapter, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting an officer. Donohoe is expected to assist

  • Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies after getting hit by vehicle in South Florida. He was 24.

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an early morning crash Saturday, his agent Cedric Saunders told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

  • How MLB's latest grand experiment is fueling skepticism and mistrust among players

    Major League Baseball is putting balls into humidors to "standardize" them, but does it really work? Many pitchers have doubts about the procedure.

  • Golfer Gary Player sparks controversy by wearing Saudi-branded sweatshirt at Masters

    The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks rout Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice and had two assists to lead the Vancouver Canucks to a 5-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday night, snapping a five-game winning streak for the Golden Knights. The victory gave the Canucks' slim playoff hopes a boost as they chase a Western Conference wild card. Both the Golden Knights and Canucks are on the outside looking in, with Vancouver in desperation mode. Vegas (82 points) is one point behind eighth-place Dallas, while the Canucks (76) are sev

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.

  • NCAA appears to be ignoring blueprint for success its athletes drew this season

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Technically, South Carolina and Kansas won the NCAA's two basketball championships this week. On Sunday, Aliyah Boston and the Gamecocks outclassed the UConn Huskies 64-49 to win the women's title, and the following night the Jayhawks reeled in the fast-starting North Carolina Tar Heels for a 72-69 win in the men's title game. Figuratively, we can say the

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Canadian man has $100K Wayne Gretzky memorabilia collection stolen

    The collection included 19 signed Gretzky jerseys, several autographed photos and over 2,000 Gretzky trading cards.

  • Matthews has hat trick, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 6-2

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Auston Matthews had three goals to tie the franchise single-season record for goals, and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-2 on Monday night. Matthews, who also had an assist and extended his goal streak to six games, had his seventh career hat trick — and fourth this season. The center equaled Rick Vaive’s mark with 54 goals set in 1981-82. Mitchell Marner had a goal and two assists, giving him 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) during a 10-game point stre

  • This 11-year-old from Leamington is spending his summer go-kart racing in England

    Christian Papp was just four years old when he first got into go-kart racing, though he was too young to compete at that time. "I got into it because my dad was a former go-kart driver himself and I guess he's the one that got me into it and I really enjoy it," he said. Now at 11 years old, the Leamington, Ont., native is spending the majority of his weekends this summer competing in England. Christian and his father Jason travelled across the pond for the Super One Karting Championship, a 12-ra

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.