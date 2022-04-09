Pittsburgh Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins Dead at 24 After Being Struck By Vehicle, 'Devastated' Says Coach

Dwayne Haskins

Nick Cammett/Getty

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has died after being hit by a vehicle in South Florida, his agent Cedric Saunders confirmed to ESPN. He was 24.

The football player had been in Florida while working out with his new teammates and fellow Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, according to previous Instagram Story posts captured by ESPN.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also confirmed Haskins' death in a statement released by the team Saturday morning, offering thoughts and prayers to the quarterback's family "during this difficult time."

RELATED: Rayfield Wright, Dallas Cowboys Legend, Dead at Age 76 Following 'Severe Seizure'

"I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," said Tomlin, 50. "He quickly became a part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in the community."

Dwayne Haskins

Joe Sargent/Getty

"Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken," he continued. The NFL retweeted Tomlin's statement, but has not issued one of its own.

Haskins signed a one-year deal to remain with the Steelers three weeks before his death. He would have turned 25 on May 3.

In January, Haskins was confident that he could be a starting quarterback in the NFL, noting that he "got drafted for that reason" by the Washington Commanders in 2019.

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

"I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven't put it all together yet," he said at the time, according to the team's March 16 statement announcing his return. "And that's something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play."

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera also said he is "heartbroken to hear the news" about Haskins' death while offering the team's condolences to the quarterback's family in a statement shared on Twitter.

"Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him," Rivera said on Saturday. "This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team sends our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time."

Statement from head coach Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/tVBLva7Dsd — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snider said they are "devastated" by the news of Haskins' death in a joint statement shared Saturday on Twitter by the team. The pair described Haskins as "a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality."

"To say we are heartbroken is an understatement," they added. "Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne's family and all of those who knew and loved him."

RELATED: Former NFL Player Junior Siavii Found Dead in Prison as He Awaited Trial for Various Charges

Born in 1997, Haskins lived in New Jersey for the first several years of his life before moving to Maryland with his family, per The New York Post. After a successful high school campaign, Haskins took his talents to Ohio State for college.

Despite being red-shirted his first year with the Buckeyes, Haskins came into his own in 2018 with 50 touchdowns and 4,831 passing yards on the season, according to SportsReference.com. He was selected by the Washington Commanders in 2019 with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft, but was released in December 2020.

The Steelers signed Haskins the following month, though he did not play a single regular-season snap for Pittsburgh during the 2021 season. He re-signed with the team on March 16 as the Steelers looked to fill the gap left by Ben Roethlisberger following his retirement this January.