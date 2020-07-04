Steelers RB James Conner surprises mom with new house in emotional video

Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner bought his dad a new truck last month, an incredibly kind and heartfelt gesture as he gets ready to enter his fourth season in the league.

On Saturday, it was time to take care of his mom.

Conner bought a new home for his mom recently, and shared her emotional reaction on social media on Saturday.

Conner’s mom, understandably so, broke down into tears almost instantly after walking through the door. The reaction was just as great as his dad’s was for his surprise last month — as he was too stunned to even move at first.

Bought my pops a truck! He was hype 😂🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/QSrH2bdiTS — James Conner (@JamesConner_) June 6, 2020

Conner ran for 464 yards and had four touchdowns on 116 carries in 10 games last season for the Steelers, though battled multiple injuries the entire way. The 25-year-old has one year left on his initial four-year, $3 million rookie deal with Pittsburgh.

Though there are bound to be plenty of creative ways to celebrate Independence Day this year amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Conner’s surprise is by far among the best.

Steelers running back James Conner found the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day with his mom on Saturday. (Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

