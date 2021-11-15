Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner lists $8.4M home with Disney World perks. Take a look

The $8.5 million Florida mansion of Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner and hedge-fund manager Robert Citrone has hit the market for $8.5 million — and it comes with the perks of Orlando’s Walt Disney theme park.

Called “The Beauvoir,” the 9,056-square-foot, six-bedroom mansion at 10114 Enchanted Oak Drive sits behind gates inside Walt Disney World’s upscale residential community, Golden Oak. The Four Seasons Resort Orlando is located adjacent to Golden Oak, giving property owners the perks of an 18-hole golf course, clubhouse, restaurants and full-service spa. Residents can also take advantage of access to theme park transportation, extra “magic hours” in the theme parks and exclusive club events.

“This enchanting ... masterpiece features state of the art design and architecture throughout the entire home,” according to the listing. “As you make your way throughout the home, you’ll notice the relaxation and luxury that each space throughout this home brings. “

There is an offer pending on the home, according to the listing.

The opulent estate built in 2015 features a stone driveway adorned with a fountain and palm. Inside, the space opens into a marble foyer and entertainment areas, with high ceilings, large windows and abundant natural light throughout.

The Citrone family has held many charitable events and gatherings at the property, according to the Compass real estate firm.

Luxury finishes and design fill the residence. There is a large kitchen with two islands and fireplaces throughout the home. A bar and game room open into the backyard, where there’s a pool, hot tub, fire pit and grassy lounge areas. The primary suite includes an immaculate bathroom, walk-in shower, soaking tub and a large, custom dual closet space. There is also a custom home theater.

Citrone, who turned 57 this month, is co-founder of Discovery Capital Management and minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL.

The seller is represented by Compass listing agent Matt McKee of The McKee Group.