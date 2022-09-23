Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Coming off Week 2 losses, Kevin Stefanski's Cleveland Browns and Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers face off in a pivotal AFC North matchup for Thursday Night Football.

Can Mitch Trubisky, Najee Harris and the Steelers' offense rebound and outpace a Browns' offense led by quarterback Jacoby Brissett? Will a Pittsburgh defense missing star linebacker T.J. Watt bounce back? First place in the division is on the line when these teams battle in Cleveland. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Steelers vs. Browns Week 3 game:

Steelers at Browns odds, moneyline and over/under

Lorenzo Reyes: Browns 24, Steelers 23

Historically, Mike Tomlin’s teams have performed well when playing as underdogs and when coming off a loss. The Browns, meanwhile, showed a lack of urgency late in their collapse against the Jets. I’m riding Cleveland on the moneyline because I think the Steeler defense isn’t the same without T.J. Watt, but I do like Pittsburgh to cover here.

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) throws a pass as Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) defends.

Safid Deen: Browns 24, Steelers 17

The Cleveland Browns would be 2-0 if running back Nick Chubb wisely ran out the clock instead of scoring his third touchdown. Chubb will be motivated to right his wrong against the Steelers, whose defense sorely missed defensive player of the year T.J. Watt in a loss at home to the Patriots. Browns win a close one at home Thursday night.

Lance Pugmire: Browns 21, Steelers 17

"Finish" is the word of the week in Cleveland after the Browns horrifically let a victory slip away versus Joe Flacco and the Jets. Expect a low-scoring brawl that running back Nick Chubb decides for the home team.

