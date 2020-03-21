Ben Roethlisberger is already sporting a quarantine beard, and fans had plenty of jokes

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appeared in a video on the team’s official Twitter account with his family on Friday night asking fans to stay at home and practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The video was well done and had a very important message, as officials have asked people to stay home to help curb the spread of the coronavirus — which has sickened more than 261,000 people worldwide and more than 17,600 in the United States as of Friday night, according to the New York Times. Roethlisberger even went around the table with his wife and young children to provide ideas of what can be done inside.

His message, though, seemed to be lost on most — if not all — Twitter users. They were much more focused on his beard.

The 38-year-old was sporting a massive, unkempt beard that looked like he’d been in quarantine for much longer than just a few days.

Naturally, people had plenty to say about it.

How long has Big Ben been in quarantine?pic.twitter.com/P4z9bixLbm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2020

Quarantine before and after pic.twitter.com/puuEVFmb91 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) March 21, 2020

big ben looks like he’s been in isolation for a while pic.twitter.com/LV5P5MyLe3 — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 21, 2020

Ben Roethlisberger has been quarantining for three days and already looks like this pic.twitter.com/VFMPMDXjZ8 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) March 21, 2020

If this is how Ben is looking only a week into this thing, I can’t imagine what Week 8 might look like https://t.co/6MmtsNUz5D — Scott Krava (@scottebynature) March 21, 2020

Me on Day 16 pic.twitter.com/1bTQEFMJVK — Sean Larson (@SEA_larson) March 21, 2020

Narrator: “Big Ben has been on the Appalachian Trail for 87 days.” https://t.co/uTo0phZoya — Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) March 21, 2020

Apparently Big Ben started the quarantine like 6 months before all of us https://t.co/GIP21GdcPG — KFC (@KFCBarstool) March 21, 2020

Big Ben has been trapped on an island with Wilson, the Count of Monte Cristo and the Swiss Family Robinson. pic.twitter.com/OERAq46Ghb — Jonathan Snowden (@JESnowden) March 21, 2020

