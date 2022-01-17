Ben Roethlisberger doesn't say he's retired after Chiefs loss, but time with Steelers sounds over

Ben Roethlisberger all but announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday night in Kansas City.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' 42-21 loss to the Chiefs in the wild-card round, the longtime Steelers quarterback sure sounded like he had played for the final time in the league.

“It’s tough. I’m proud to have played with these guys,” he said. “God has blessed me with an ability to throw a football, and has blessed me to play in the greatest city, Pittsburgh, with the greatest fans and the greatest football team and players, and it’s just been truly a blessing and I’m so thankful to him for the opportunity that he’s given me.”

Tomlin: 'It's been an honor and a pleasure'

Roethlisberger played for the Steelers for 18 seasons.

Should this be his last, he’ll finish his career with 64,088 passing yards, 418 touchdowns, two Super Bowl wins and enshrinement in Canton ahead.

“I’ve been here a long time, and it’s been a lot of fun,” he said. “Like I said, God has blessed me … It was meant to be that I was going to wear black and gold. Draft day I had a black suit on with a gold tie. I’m just so thankful. I hope that I’m able to pass the legacy of what it is to be a Steeler from Dan Rooney.”

At 39 years old, his time is just about done. He went 29-of-44 for 215 yards and threw two touchdowns on Sunday and struggled like he had for much of the season.

His game, to put it simply, just isn’t what it used to be.

Roethlisberger was never asked if he was retiring specifically on Sunday night. He did say that this would likely hit him around training camp, and that he wanted to be “the best husband and father” that he can be.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, of course, was just as emotional talking about Roethlisberger’s career.

“He was 7. It’s been an honor and a pleasure, man,” Tomlin said. “I don’t have the words.”

As for what’s next in the immediate future, Roethlisberger just sounded ready to get home.

“I’m nervous. I am excited, just because I get to go home tonight … We’ve got snow and so the kids are already playing and tubing and doing sledding and stuff,” Roethlisberger said. “Being a husband and a father, you never take a day off. You’ve gotta keep going. So as we move from one chapter to the next, it’s going to be different but it’s going to be fun.”