A Pittsburgh special teams disaster and a ricocheting football sparked the wackiest Kent State touchdown

Pittsburgh football was riding high in the first half of its season opener at home against Kent State, but Maction had other plans.

During one of the zaniest moments of the young season, Kent State scored as a inexplicable special teams touchdown as you're going to see anytime soon.

As Kent State punted from deep into its own territory, Pittsburgh returner Konata Mumpfield unsuccessfully tried to field the punt and fumbled the ball for anyone to grab.

The ball ricocheted off a handful of Kent State players before cornerback Naim Muhammad scooped it up and ran it back for a Golden Eagles touchdown. Seriously, this was just wacky, but Kent State capitalized.

How's that for some early-season Maction for you?

