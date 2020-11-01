Pittsburgh police issue arrest warrant for Toronto Argonauts linebacker

Pittsburgh police have issued an arrest warrant for a Toronto Argonauts linebacker.

Jeffrey Ali Knox Jr., 28, is wanted for two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of carrying a firearm without a licence, one count of not to possess, use, manufacture or control a firearm, and one count of recklessly endangering another person.

The charges stem from an Oct. 23 shooting in the South Side Flats area of Pittsburgh in which two men were injured and hospitalized, said Cara Cruz, deputy public information officer for Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Cruz said the Pittsburgh Police department issued the arrest warrant on Friday.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police and paramedics responded to what is called a "Shotspotter alert" and 911 calls about the shooting at about 11:50 p.m.

When police arrived at the scene at the intersection of E Carson and S 17th streets, police found two men with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital in stable but serious condition.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Knox, not yet in custody, was born in Pittsburgh, according to the Toronto Argonauts roster.