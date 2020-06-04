Pittsburgh Penguins player tests positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH — A member of the Pittsburgh Penguins has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced Thursday that an unidentified player has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

The Penguins say the player was not in Pittsburgh at the time of test and has been at his home since first experiencing symptoms. The club said the player is "recovering and feeling well," adding that those who have been in close contact with him have been notified.

The NHL season has been paused since March 12 because of the widening pandemic, but the Penguins will participate in the league's 24-team return-to-play plan if the campaign is able to resume this summer.

The Penguins player is the ninth NHLer to have a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus, and the first since the Colorado Avalanche announced April 7 that a third member of the team had tested positive.

The other five players who tested positive are members of the Ottawa Senators.

The Senators met the Sharks in San Jose, Calif., on March 7 despite a recommendation from officials in Santa Clara County against holding large public gatherings because of coronavirus. The Avalanche played at SAP Center the following night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2020.

The Associated Press