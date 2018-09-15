Pittsburgh-area high school cancels all games against opposing school after alleged use of racial slurs

A Pittsburgh-area high school canceled games against against another school after that school allegedly targeted them with racial slurs during a soccer match. (Getty Images)

A Pittsburgh-area school district canceled all sporting events against another school district after accusations that the opposing team’s fans and players repeatedly used racial slurs during a soccer match.

Penn Hills high school, which sits about 20 minutes outside of downtown Pittsburgh, announced that it will not travel to Connellsville high school or host the school until the incident earlier this month is investigated and resolved, according to the Tribune-Review.

According to the report, Connellsville fans and players allegedly “hurled slurs at several black” Penn Hills players during a soccer game on Sept. 6. Connellsville beat Penn Hills 6-1. Penn Hills players said that a Connellsville player used a racial slur as they were on the way to the team bus after the match, too.

“It was so disturbing that it warranted our position and immediate involvement of WPIAL,” Penn Hills superintendent Nancy Hines told the Tribune-Review.

Connellsville superintendent Joseph Bradley said that they are cooperating fully with the investigation, and that they are taking the allegations seriously.

“Let alone ones of the disgusting nature and or gravity of this type,” Bradley told the Tribune-Review in a statement. “At this point, CASD is fully cooperating with Penn Hills School District and the WPIAL as we seek to fully investigate, apply appropriate consequences or programmatic changes, and ultimately provide a teachable moment to all involved.”

