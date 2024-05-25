Advertisement

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5

The Canadian Press - Olympics 2022
·1 min read

Atlanta

Pittsburgh

Acuña rf

4

1

2

3

McCutchen dh

4

2

2

0

Albies 2b

3

0

0

0

Reynolds lf

5

0

1

0

Ozuna dh

4

1

1

0

Joe 1b

4

3

2

0

Olson 1b

3

1

0

0

Olivares rf

5

2

3

2

d'Arnaud c

4

0

2

2

Gonzales 2b

3

1

2

4

Arcia ss

4

0

0

0

Triolo 3b

5

1

1

2

Harris cf

4

1

2

0

Cruz ss

3

1

1

0

Duvall lf

4

0

0

0

Williams pr-ss

1

1

0

0

Short 3b

3

1

0

0

Grandal c

5

0

1

2

Taylor cf

3

0

1

1

Atlanta

000

000

050

5

Pittsburgh

203

023

10x

11

E_Kerr (1), Arcia (3). DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Ozuna (10), d'Arnaud (11), Joe 2 (12), Grandal (3), McCutchen (4), Gonzales (2), Cruz (12). HR_Acuña (4), Triolo (3). SF_Taylor (3).

Atlanta

Kerr L,1-1

4

7

5

5

1

6

Vines

3

6

6

6

1

2

Chavez

1

1

0

0

0

1

Pittsburgh

Falter W,3-2

7

1-3

6

3

3

1

4

Ortiz

1

2-3

1

2

2

2

1

HBP_Kerr (McCutchen), Vines (Joe), Chavez (Gonzales). WP_Kerr.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:38. A_35,822 (38,753).

The Associated Press

