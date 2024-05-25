Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 5
Atlanta
Pittsburgh
Acuña rf
4
1
2
3
McCutchen dh
4
2
2
0
Albies 2b
3
0
0
0
Reynolds lf
5
0
1
0
Ozuna dh
4
1
1
0
Joe 1b
4
3
2
0
Olson 1b
3
1
0
0
Olivares rf
5
2
3
2
d'Arnaud c
4
0
2
2
Gonzales 2b
3
1
2
4
Arcia ss
4
0
0
0
Triolo 3b
5
1
1
2
Harris cf
4
1
2
0
Cruz ss
3
1
1
0
Duvall lf
4
0
0
0
Williams pr-ss
1
1
0
0
Short 3b
3
1
0
0
Grandal c
5
0
1
2
Taylor cf
3
0
1
1
Atlanta
000
000
050
—
5
Pittsburgh
203
023
10x
—
11
E_Kerr (1), Arcia (3). DP_Atlanta 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Atlanta 4, Pittsburgh 9. 2B_Ozuna (10), d'Arnaud (11), Joe 2 (12), Grandal (3), McCutchen (4), Gonzales (2), Cruz (12). HR_Acuña (4), Triolo (3). SF_Taylor (3).
Atlanta
Kerr L,1-1
4
7
5
5
1
6
Vines
3
6
6
6
1
2
Chavez
1
1
0
0
0
1
Pittsburgh
Falter W,3-2
7
1-3
6
3
3
1
4
Ortiz
1
2-3
1
2
2
2
1
HBP_Kerr (McCutchen), Vines (Joe), Chavez (Gonzales). WP_Kerr.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:38. A_35,822 (38,753).
The Associated Press