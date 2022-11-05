Pittsburg State improves to 10-0 with victory at Washburn, secures MIAA title outright

Pittsburg State is a perfect 10-0.

The Gorillas won their showdown against the Washburn Ichabods 37-23 in Topeka on Saturday to get to the lofty mark.

The victory and the 10-0 record are good enough for a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association title, with one regular-season game remaining.

It is Pittsburg State’s first outright MIAA championship for Pittsburg State since 2011. The Gorillas shared the title with Northwest Missouri State in 2014.

Pittsburg State, ranked No. 5 in the Division-II coaches’ poll, will close out the regular season at home next Saturday against Fort Hays State.

Tight end Devin Garrison grabbed two touchdown passes from Gorillas QB Chad Dodson Jr. on Saturday. Dodson threw for three touchdowns, but also three interceptions.

Washburn had four turnovers of their own, three fumbles and an interception by linebacker Alex Gaskill of Ichabods quarterback Jared Taylor.

Taylor threw for 251 yards and two TDs for Washburn, which fell to 6-4 on the season.

Pittsburg State’s Caleb Lewis rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Washburn will close out its regular season with a game at Missouri Southern next Saturday.

Other games

Northwest Missouri State 27, Missouri Southern 5: Another dominant defensive performance from the Bearcats on Senior Day in Maryville. Northwest Missouri got pushed back early, 2-0 on a safety, but then took care of business the rest of the way. Jadon Brady’s 52-yard touchdown run in the third quarter put the Bearcats firmly in control. Northwest Missouri improved to 8-2 and will close out the regular season next Saturday at Emporia State. Ja’Veon Marlow ran the ball eight times for 80 yards for Missouri Southern. Jamie Tago had the tackle for the safety in the first quarter.

Emporia State 35, Lincoln 24: Billy Ross Jr., carried the ball 26 times for 152 yards and a score as the Hornets improved to 8-2 with the victory in Jefferson City, Missouri. Quarterback Braden Gleason also got things done for Emporia State. Gleason passed for 317 yards with four touchdowns. (and three interceptions). Gleason hooked up with Jaylen Varner for a 58-yard TD that put the Hornets up 7-3 in the first quarter. Emporia State will return home for a showdown with MIAA rival Northwest Missouri next Saturday.

Central Missouri 40, Missouri Western 37, 2 OTs: Senior Day was doubly sweet for the Mules as they pulled out the double-overtime victory in Warrensburg. Cedric Case connected on 22 of 32 passes for 254 yards and three TDs, including the winning score on a 20-yard pass to Bo Reeves. Reeves caught five balls for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Missouri Western’s Jared Scott ran for 131 yards on 23 carries. Both teams are 4-6 on the season.

South Dakota 20, Missouri State 13: Missouri State scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, but the 20-3 hole the Bears had been in was too much to overcome. in Vermillion, South Dakota. Bears quarterback Jason Shelley complted 23 of 38 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown. Missouri State is 3-6 on the season.

Indianapolis 48, William Jewell 14: It was Senior Day in Liberty for the Cardinals as well, but William Jewell had the unenviable task of facing No. 15 (Division II) Indianapolis and Jewell lost its sixth straight game. William Jewell kept things close in the first half. The Cardinals were down 20-14 at the break. Indianapolis, though, blanked Jewell 28-0 in the second half. Adam Callahan, a sophomore linebacker from Gardner, Kansas, was in on 10 tackles for William Jewell, six of them solo.

Fort Hays State 27, Northeastern State 14: The Fort Hays State defense held Northeastern State to 158 total yards from scrimmage in picking up the Senior Day victory in Hays, Kansas. Meanwhile, the Tigers offense amassed 430 yards in a balanced attack of 176 yards rushing and 254 passing . Tigers quarterback Jack Dawson completed 22 of 36 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Adrian Soto rushed for 144 yards on 29 attempts.