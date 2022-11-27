Pitt State, Northwest Missouri, Benedictine each bounced in postseason football action

The MIAA conference had two football powerhouses advance to the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.

On Saturday the season, however, came to an end for both of those teams.

Previously-unbeaten Pittsburg State, ranked No. 4 nationally, fell to No. 5 Ferris State 17-14 in Big Rapids, Michigan, while No. 8 Northwest Missouri State lost to top-ranked Grand Valley State 13-8 in Allendale, Michigan.

Ferris State, the defending national champion, will square off against its cross-state rival Grand Valley in the quarterfinals.

The Pitt State Gorillas fell behind to Ferris State 14-0. But Pitt State mounted a comeback. It was capped off by Caleb Lewis’ 9-yard run for a touchdown that tied the score 14-14 with 5 minutes, 14 seconds left in the third quarter.

The defenses held until Ferris State kicked a 20-yard field goal with 9:47 left in the game.

The Gorillas then drove 56 yards and got to the Ferris State 14-yard line with under a minute left. After a loss and a penalty, Pitt State’s Gentry Cole had a 44-yard field-goal try to tie it, but his kick was wide right with 3 seconds left.

Pittsburg State forced four turnovers and also blocked a field-goal attempt in the game, but could only capitalize for two scores overall.

The Gorillas, who won the MIAA crown, finished 12-1 on the season.

Northwest Missouri, meanwhile, was locked in a defensive battle with Grand Valley State.

Northwest Missouri was down 7-0 at the half, but the Bearcats were able to grab an 8-7 lead on two field goals and a safety in the second half.

Grand Valley, however, put together a 72-yard drive and scored what turned out the be the winning TD with just under 2 minutes to play.

Northwest Missouri’s last drive ended after two sacks and an interception thrown by Bearcat quarterback Mike Hohensee.

Kashan Griffin had five receptions for 133 yards for the Bearcats, who finished the season 10-3.

Northwest Missouri linebacker Andrew Dumas had 12 tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

NAIA: Benedictine knocked out

In the NAIA playoffs, Benedictine got bounced out as well. The Ravens lost 24-13 to Indiana Wesleyan in Marion, Ind., on Saturday. The Ravens’ season ends at 11-2.

Three first-half turnover were costly as Benedictine fell behind 21-6 by the break, too big a deficit for the Ravens to make up.

Jahvi Blomquist and Gavin Spangler had 12 tackles each, and Zach Gill 12, for the Ravens defense. Rayshon Mills had a 51-yard run for Benedictine and finished with 92 yards on seven carries.

Indiana Wesleyan advances to the NAIA semifinals.