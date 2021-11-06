Pitt guard Ithiel Horton arrested after reportedly hitting police officer in the face

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ithiel Horton was arrested Saturday after allegedly punching a police officer in the face, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Horton, 21, was reportedly involved in a dispute with a towing company employee when police were called. Horton allegedly was upset his car was being towed. Officers informed Horton the car could not be removed from the tow truck and began to walk away.

At that point, officers claim Horton yelled at them, and made a derogatory comment directed at a woman officer. Police attempted to handcuff Horton, who allegedly led officers on a brief foot chase before he fell. As an officer attempted to detain Horton, the officer was allegedly struck in the face by Horton, who was reportedly holding his phone in his hand. Officers said the incident was backed up by an eye witness, as well as multiple cameras in the area, including the officer's body camera. As Horton was arrested, officers said they detected alcohol on Horton's breath.

Horton was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and resisting arrest, per the Post-Gazette. Aggravated assault carries a second-degree felony charge.

Pitt responds to report of Ithiel Horton's arrest

Pitt issued a statement Saturday saying it was aware "aware of a report regarding one of our student-athletes." It declined to comment further, saying it would gather additional information.

After spending his freshman year at Delaware, Horton joined Pittsburgh last season. He averaged 8.9 points and 2.3 rebounds in 22 games with the team.

Pitt will play The Citadel on Tuesday. It's unclear if Horton will play in that contest following his arrest.