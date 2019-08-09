Pitt DE Rashad Weaver tears ACL, will miss 2019 season

Pitt DE Rashad Weaver led the team in sacks in 2018. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

One of Pitt’s best defensive players will miss the 2019 season.

The Panthers announced Friday that defensive end Rashad Weaver had torn an ACL during Thursday’s practice.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Rashad Weaver embodies what Pitt football is all about," Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. "He is an outstanding player, student and leader. Everyone in this program shares his disappointment, but we know he will overcome this adversity and return better than ever."

Weaver led the team with 6.5 sacks in 2018 and also had 47 tackles. He was the only Pitt player who had more than five sacks as the team went 7-5 in the regular season and won the ACC Coastal division, thanks to four straight wins in the second half of the season against Duke, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

The Coastal Division title reward was a trip to Charlotte to play Clemson in the ACC Championship Game. The Tigers won that game 42-10. Pitt finished the season at 7-7 after losing to Stanford in the Sun Bowl.

Weaver was set to be one of six returning starters on Pitt’s defense and one of just three returning starters in the front seven for the Panthers.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

More from Yahoo Sports: