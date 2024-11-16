Pitt blew its late lead over Clemson by allowing Cade Klubnik's game-winning 50-yard TD

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 16: Cade Klubnik #2 of the Clemson Tigers scrambles in the first quarter during the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on November 16, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

For a moment, it looked like Clemson was doomed, like Pitt was going to end any hope the Tigers had of making the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.

The Panthers opened the fourth quarter with a 13-0 scoring run to take a 20-17 lead with 1:36 to play on Saturday in Pittsburgh. Getting the ball with the game tied up late, the Panthers largely played conservatively, capping off an eight-play, 26-yard drive that burned nearly three minutes off the clock with a 47-yard field goal from Ben Sauls.

Pitt had the lead, but there was still time for Clemson to respond.

And respond the Tigers did.

On the third play after the change of possession, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik saw a hole in the pocket, felt pressure and took off. He broke two tackles as he zig-zagged and sprinted up the field, running 50 yards untouched into the endzone for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown.

Pitt got the ball back and nearly drove into Clemson’s redzone, but quarterback Nate Yarnell’s final pass on fourth-and-1 was picked off by Clemson’s Khalil Barnes to seal the game at the buzzer.

Clemson still needs help getting into the ACC title game, needing SMU to lose or Miami to falter once more, but this victory over Pitt keeps the Tigers’ chances alive.

