Pitsenberger's 3rd TD run lifts Yale past Princeton in 2OT, 36-28

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Wande Owens broke up fourth-down passes in both overtime periods to allow Yale to win the 145th meeting of the oldest rivalry in college football, beating Princeton 36-28 on Saturday afternoon to keep the Bulldogs hopes of an Ivy League championship alive.

Yale (6-3, 4-2) can win at least a share of the Ivy League championship with a win over Harvard at home Saturday.

The Tigers tied the game with 18 seconds left in regulation when Blaine Hipa hit Luke Colella from three yards out to make it 28-28.

Princeton got the ball first in overtime and reached the Yale 2, but a fourth-down pass was swatted down by Owens in the end zone. Yale attempted a 35-yard field goal on its first overtime possession but the kick sailed wide and the game went to a second overtime.

The Bulldogs scored on Joshua Pitsenberger's three-yard run, his third, and added the mandatory two-point conversion when Nolan Grooms found Mason Tipton.

Pitsesnberger finished with 28 carries for 131 yards for Yale. Grooms was 23 of 30 for 232 yards and a touchdown and Mason Tipton caught 10 passes for 130 yards but was held without a touchdown for the second time this season.

Blake Stenstrom was 20 of 36 for 240 yards and a touchdown to lead Princeton. Hipa's lone pass attempt went for the touchdown to force overtime. Colella caught seven passes for 121 yards and two scores.

