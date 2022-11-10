Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.05

The board of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 6th of December, with investors receiving $0.05 per share. This means the annual payment is 6.6% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Pitney Bowes' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, earnings were actually smaller than the dividend, and the company was actually spending more cash than it was making. This high of a dividend payment could start to put pressure on the balance sheet in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 39.8%. Assuming the dividend continues along the course it has been charting recently, our estimates show the payout ratio being 58% which brings it into quite a comfortable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $1.50, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. The dividend has fallen 87% over that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that dividend payments have been shrinking like a glacier in a warming world, we need to check if there are some bright spots on the horizon. Pitney Bowes' earnings per share has shrunk at 11% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

We're Not Big Fans Of Pitney Bowes' Dividend

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. We don't think that this is a great candidate to be an income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Pitney Bowes that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

