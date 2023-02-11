Pitiful UK growth cannot be blamed on Brexit

A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain - Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

Britain’s noisy band of pro-EU obsessives rarely need an excuse to launch yet another attack on Brexit, but in recent months their arguments have become more hysterical than ever. Every bit of bad economic news is turned into a further reason to abandon the UK’s newfound independence and to return to the European fold. For people who give every impression of considering themselves intellectually superior to their fellow voters, they show remarkably little curiosity about the true causes of Britain’s economic woes – or indeed the world beyond our borders.

Their latest piece of “evidence” is the UK supposedly being the only major economy whose GDP is still lower than it was pre-pandemic. This, they argue, is solely due to leaving the EU. As the economist Julian Jessop has convincingly pointed out, they are plain wrong. For example, the Spanish economy – which, like the UK, endured a harder hit in 2020 than other European countries – has similarly failed to recover its lost ground.

Britain has also been particularly badly affected by the energy crisis because the way that energy prices are set makes us especially vulnerable to surging gas costs. The UK data may look worse than that of other countries because our national statisticians measure the output of public services more accurately. Public sector productivity, incidentally, has collapsed in recent years – a domestic failure that even the most fanatical Rejoiner would struggle to blame on Brexit.

Not that any of this will matter to those who want to drag the UK back into Brussels’ orbit. They have convinced themselves that the only policy change that will have any impact on the UK’s economic growth rate is rejoining the single market and customs union. They have no answer when it is pointed out that the UK economy performed appallingly during the period when it was most closely aligned with that of the EU: between the financial crisis and Brexit. Theirs is an ideological conviction that Britain is incapable of governing itself.

So they are not interested in promoting policies that might compensate for any short-term economic cost from leaving the EU, particularly the consequences of Brussels’ ultra-protectionist restrictions on trade. There was nothing inevitable about the barriers that the Eurocrats decided to erect to trade with Britain, their largest export market, for all their pious talk about protecting the “integrity” of the single market. They rejected perfectly sensible proposals for mutual recognition of standards and regulations, in part because they were determined to punish the UK for daring to break away.

Knowing that this was always likely to be Brussels’ attitude, British governments should have spent the past seven years pursuing massively pro-growth changes to domestic policy – across tax, regulation, welfare, and even monetary policy – in order to radically improve the country’s competitiveness. Instead, they have gone in the opposite direction, most recently with the ludicrous decision to increase the rate of corporation tax, which is vanishingly unlikely to raise the sums of money the Treasury believes while driving business and investment overseas.

If the Conservative Party loses the next general election, as everyone – including the Government – seems resigned to, not only will they be replaced by a party even more prone to imposing damaging new taxes on innovation, work and enterprise, but one whose commitment to staying outside the EU is highly dubious. The Brexit dream is being squandered, and time is running out to save it from being extinguished forever.