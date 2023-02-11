Pitiful UK growth cannot be blamed on Brexit

Telegraph View
·3 min read
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain - Henry Nicholls/REUTERS
A man waves a British flag on Brexit day in London, Britain - Henry Nicholls/REUTERS

Britain’s noisy band of pro-EU obsessives rarely need an excuse to launch yet another attack on Brexit, but in recent months their arguments have become more hysterical than ever. Every bit of bad economic news is turned into a further reason to abandon the UK’s newfound independence and to return to the European fold. For people who give every impression of considering themselves intellectually superior to their fellow voters, they show remarkably little curiosity about the true causes of Britain’s economic woes – or indeed the world beyond our borders.

Their latest piece of “evidence” is the UK supposedly being the only major economy whose GDP is still lower than it was pre-pandemic. This, they argue, is solely due to leaving the EU. As the economist Julian Jessop has convincingly pointed out, they are plain wrong. For example, the Spanish economy – which, like the UK, endured a harder hit in 2020 than other European countries – has similarly failed to recover its lost ground.

Britain has also been particularly badly affected by the energy crisis because the way that energy prices are set makes us especially vulnerable to surging gas costs. The UK data may look worse than that of other countries because our national statisticians measure the output of public services more accurately. Public sector productivity, incidentally, has collapsed in recent years – a domestic failure that even the most fanatical Rejoiner would struggle to blame on Brexit.

Not that any of this will matter to those who want to drag the UK back into Brussels’ orbit. They have convinced themselves that the only policy change that will have any impact on the UK’s economic growth rate is rejoining the single market and customs union. They have no answer when it is pointed out that the UK economy performed appallingly during the period when it was most closely aligned with that of the EU: between the financial crisis and Brexit. Theirs is an ideological conviction that Britain is incapable of governing itself.

So they are not interested in promoting policies that might compensate for any short-term economic cost from leaving the EU, particularly the consequences of Brussels’ ultra-protectionist restrictions on trade. There was nothing inevitable about the barriers that the Eurocrats decided to erect to trade with Britain, their largest export market, for all their pious talk about protecting the “integrity” of the single market. They rejected perfectly sensible proposals for mutual recognition of standards and regulations, in part because they were determined to punish the UK for daring to break away.

Knowing that this was always likely to be Brussels’ attitude, British governments should have spent the past seven years pursuing massively pro-growth changes to domestic policy – across tax, regulation, welfare, and even monetary policy – in order to radically improve the country’s competitiveness. Instead, they have gone in the opposite direction, most recently with the ludicrous decision to increase the rate of corporation tax, which is vanishingly unlikely to raise the sums of money the Treasury believes while driving business and investment overseas.

If the Conservative Party loses the next general election, as everyone – including the Government – seems resigned to, not only will they be replaced by a party even more prone to imposing damaging new taxes on innovation, work and enterprise, but one whose commitment to staying outside the EU is highly dubious. The Brexit dream is being squandered, and time is running out to save it from being extinguished forever.

Latest Stories

  • Trump legal team hands over more classified material found at Mar-a-Lago

    A folder marked ‘classified evening briefing’, a document and a laptop were voluntarily handed to the Department of Justice

  • New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home

    The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search Friday, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive government documents there. Pence adviser Devin O’Malley said the Department of Justice completed “a thorough and unrestricted search of five hours" and removed “one document with classified markings and six additional pages without such markings that were not discovered in the initial review by the vice president’s counsel." The search, described as consensual after negotiations between Pence's representatives and the Justice Department, comes after he was subpoenaed in a separate investigation into efforts by former President Donald Trump to overturn the 2020 election and as Pence contemplates a Republican bid for the White House in 2024.

  • House Republicans Probe Alleged Bias at Archives, Letters Show

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are investigating the National Archives and Records Administration over claims of “political bias,” claiming the agency treated President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents differently than it did former President Donald Trump, according to documents released Friday. Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pr

  • Larry The Cable Guy Defends Joke About GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The comedian explained that his gag about the far-right Republican “wasn’t a political joke” and told critics to “lighten up.”

  • Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems

    Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.

  • Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say

    The women are trying to ensure their children obtain Argentinian citizenship, officials say.

  • Debbie Wasserman Schultz Gives Fox News Analyst A Harsh Lesson On Opinion vs. Fact

    The U.S. representative called out Jonathan Turley during a Congressional hearing for offering up "pure conjecture" about Twitter.

  • Freshman Democrat Puts Rep. Jim Jordan On Blast Over Whistleblower Claims

    Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) asked Jordan if he had any notes from the "dozens" of whistleblowers he claims approached his office about corruption.

  • US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast

    A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden, White House officials said. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the object was downed because it was flying at about 40,000 feet (13,000 meters) and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, not because of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance. Asked about the object's downing, Biden on Friday said only that “It was a success.”

  • Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case

    A judicial oversight commission has dismissed a complaint against a liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who accused an attorney for former President Donald Trump of making racist contentions and trying to protect his “king” in a case challenging the 2020 election results in the battleground state. Judicial complaints are confidential under Wisconsin law but Justice Jill Karofsky released documents to The Associated Press on Saturday that show a retired attorney in Maryland filed one against her with the Wisconsin Judicial Commission two years ago. The commission decided in November 2022 not to discipline her but warned her to remain neutral and avoid making sarcastic remarks from the bench.

  • Opinion: House Republicans launched their big investigations this week. Guess how that went

    Jim Jordan, James Comer and others in Kevin McCarthy's caucus in Congress waxed wacky about Hunter Biden's laptop, FBI 'weaponization' and more to little avail.

  • George Santos Finally Tells Truth and Calls Himself ‘Simple-Minded’

    NewsmaxThe truth is out there. At least, part of it.Rep. George Santos (R-NY), in a slip-of-the-tongue moment during a Newsmax interview Thursday night, referred to himself as “simple-minded” before criticizing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), with whom he exchanged terse words prior to the State of the Union address Tuesday.Santos’ time in Congress, he said, is about “having somebody like me come and represent other people who are just like me — simple-minded folks who come from absolutely nothing and

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy sacks top official, says clean-up drive continues

    The European Union says addressing corruption is a requirement for Ukraine joining the 27-member bloc. Zelenskiy dismissed Ruslan Dziuba as deputy commander of the National Guard, according to a brief decree issued by the presidential office. Zelenskiy - who has stressed the need for the defence ministry in particular to be cleaned up - did not specifically mention Dziuba in his daily video address.

  • Republican-led legislature in Missouri rejected ban on children carrying guns in public without supervision

    Republican-led House voted down a proposal to stop minors from carrying guns in public in a state that has some of the weakest gun laws in the US.

  • Western forces are raiding gunrunners at sea and throwing wrenches into Iran's plans

    Smugglers are moving weapons to a devastating war in support of an Iranian power play, but Western militaries keep getting in the way.

  • Some Taliban fighters are sick of the 9 to 5 grind, complaining they've been sucked into urban life by working desk jobs to run Afghanistan

    Five Taliban fighters told researcher Sabawoon Samim they're only just learning to deal with working every day, using Twitter, and talking to women.

  • Trump’s Immunity Claims Pull DOJ Into Jan. 6 Legal Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department finds itself in a politically precarious situation as it decides whether to back Donald Trump against lawsuits over the US Capitol riot — and it’s asking a court for more time to make the call.Most Read from BloombergUS Downs Unknown Object Over Alaska as China Tension GrowsTrump Lawyer in Mar-a-Lago Search Appeared Before Grand JuryClock Is Ticking Louder on a Stock Rally the Pros Never Believed InClusters of Eye Drop-Linked Infections Found in Four StatesR

  • Trump team turns over items marked classified to DOJ, sources say

    Former President Donald Trump's legal team turned over a folder with classification markings found last month at his Mar-a-Lago resort to federal agents, multiple sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News. It is unclear what type of classification markings the folder had or what material had previously been inside. In addition to the folder, one document with classification markings was also turned over to investigators, the sources said.

  • Donald Trump’s Tall Tales From 9/11

    The former president is once again glorifying himself for helping with rescue efforts in the aftermath of the 2001 terrorist attack. Except there’s no proof he actually did.

  • Wagner chief says it will take two years to capture entire Donbas

    Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Kremlin’s Wagner mercenary group, has said that it will take up to two years for Russian forces to capture the Donbas region, writes James Kilner.