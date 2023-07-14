The pitfalls of an afternoon nap, from angry landlords to rude awakenings

Afternoon nap

There is plenty about modern life to cause celebration and aggravation in equal measure... but it is never safe to make an assumption about how the different generations feel about anything, from vegans to scented candles.

This week, our columnist duo discuss the merits of an after-lunch nap.

‘Some offices,’ says an online idiot’s guide to napping, ‘may even have nap pods.’ May they? That sounds like something between Japan and The Matrix.

In my office there used to be a books cupboard – a little room, really. Its secondary function was to store the dozens of books sent in for review. Primarily it served as a fine and private place for a zizz. None, I think, did there embrace.

Many an MP and leading literary figure today, though, looks back gratefully on 40 winks there, head resting peacefully on the chunky hospitality of Celebrate by Pippa Middleton, or the more modest knockout drop of The Four Streets by Nadine Dorries. They know who they are.

But it’s funny how socially unacceptable an after-lunch nap remains. Try falling asleep in a pub: nothing annoys a landlord more. Out you go. I realise you can’t actually sink the foaming nectar while asleep, but hatred of bar-room nappers runs deeper, perhaps spurred by jealousy.

Where, then, can you lose consciousness in the afternoon?

A sunny deckchair in St James’s Park would be a good spot, despite the expense – £3 for an hour. The risk is some idiot nearby playing music. It’s not so much the music that keeps me awake as rage at this flouting of park by-laws. There used to be a small police station, near the pelicans’ haunt, where offenders might be taken, but the Royal Parks Constabulary was abolished in 2005.

So where? Libraries are bedlam. Gentlemen’s clubs are overrun by networkers. Perhaps the last place under the rule of Morpheus is a long-distance train, and then it’s by accident. A train journey is ideal for settling down with a good book: a comfortable seat, white noise as a background and a gently changing outlook. But it is a rare book that can vanquish the stronger lullaby of the railway carriage’s enclosed, rocking world.

You descend peacefully into the Land of Nod until suddenly you are brought up with a jerk, like a parachute opening, by a shrill voice: ‘If you see something that doesn’t look right, speak to staff or text British Transport Police…’

I think we can all agree that what the world needs is another lifestyle article over-analysing the usefulness of people’s ingrained sleep patterns, and I am happy to contribute. It’s just I can’t quite work out whether naps are good or bad.

‘Napping regularly linked to high blood pressure and stroke, study finds,’ CNN reported last year. But 11 months later, the same organisation announced that ‘Daytime naps may be good for our brains, study says.’

So choose your fighter: the scientists who reckon the thing you cannot avoid doing anyway will kill you, or the ones who say dozing off in front of the TV during the grand prix after two bottles of claret is, ackshaully, making you cleverer. Tough one.

Napping seems like a skill you are born with, lose around four, then reacquire after 75. Being between those ages and childless, I couldn’t intentionally nap if my brain function depended on it.

If I do, I wake up feeling as if nine years have passed, I’ve just speed-eaten a packet of Jacob’s Crackers in the Atacama, and I’ve gained a seething hangover – all from a 20-minute snooze.

So I envy good nappers, like babies, or golden retrievers, or the man who would snore next to me on our commute for precisely the length of time it took the train to reach London Waterloo, then shoot off as if he’d been plugged into an Adderall-laced enema.

It may be that the word needs an update, to feel cool to millennials. Gary Neville, bless him, was recently laughed at by the entire internet for telling a podcast that the secret to his success was taking ‘mini retirements’. It was pointed out that he’d just invented holidays, but I enjoyed that rebranding.

I have been weighing up some options for ‘nap’, albeit without success. ‘Petite mort’ would be perfect, were it not already in use. (Besides, nobody wants to say, ‘Oh, Uncle Norman? He’s just having a petite mort in the kids’ room…’) ‘Anti-woke prostration’ risks being co-opted by Laurence Fox. And I liked ‘kip snip’, until I realised it sounded like a procedure a fishy urologist might specialise in.

Maybe I should sleep on it.

