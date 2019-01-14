When Do Pitchers and Catchers Report for 2019 MLB Spring Training?

The MLB season is closer than you think and that means Spring Training is right around the corner.

Just like every other season, pitchers and catchers will report before the rest of their teams to get a head start on the preseason training.

The regular season gets started on March 20 and depending on the team, pitchers and catchers will be in camp either Feb. 12 or Feb. 13.

Check out a list of when teams' pitchers and catchers will start reporting.

Atlanta Braves: TBA

Arizona Diamondbacks: TBA

Baltimore Orioles: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Boston Red Sox: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Chicago Cubs: TBA

Chicago White Sox: TBA

Cincinnati Reds: TBA

Cleveland Indiana: TBA

Colorado Rockies: TBA

Detroit Tigers: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Houston Astros: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Kansas City Royals: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Los Angeles Angels: TBA

Los Angeles Dodgers: TBA

Miami Marlins: TBA

Milwaukee Brewers: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Minnesota Twins: TBA

New York Mets: Tuesday, Feb. 12

New York Yankees: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Oakland A's: TBA

Philadelphia Phillies: TBA

Pittsburgh Pirates: TBA

San Diego Padres: TBA

San Francisco Giants: TBA

Seattle Mariners: TBA

St. Louis Cardinals: TBA

Tampa Bay Rays: TBA

Texas Rangers: Tuesday, Feb. 12

Toronto Blue Jays: TBA

Washington Nationals: Wednesday, Feb. 13



























































Most full team workouts will begin either Feb. 18 or Feb. 19