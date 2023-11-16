Pitcher Taylor Clarke to earn $1.25 million in 1-year contract with Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Taylor Clarke will earn $1.25 million in his one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals that avoided salary arbitration.

The 30-year-old was 3-6 with a 5.95 ERA in two starts and 56 relief appearances last season, when he earned $1.15 million.

Clarke is 15-15 with a 5.03 ERA in five seasons with Arizona (2019-21) and Kansas City (2022-23).

His deal was announced Tuesday.

