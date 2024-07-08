Pitcher suffers broken hand after punching dugout

Colten Brewer was replaced after playing less than a single inning [Getty Images]

Chicago Cubs pitcher Colten Brewer has suffered a broken hand - after punching the dugout wall in frustration.

Brewer entered Saturday's game with the Los Angeles Angels in the third inning, in relief of starter Kyle Hendricks, with the Angels leading 2-0.

But Brewer was replaced himself before the end of the inning, with the Angels having jumped to a 5-0 lead before going on to win 7-0.

The 31-year-old got just two outs and was charged with three runs (one earned) on two hits, two walks and a hit batter.

The right-handed pitcher then struck the dugout with his left hand and the Cubs have now placed him on the 60-day injured list.

The six-year veteran has made 16 relief appearances in his first season with the Cubs after being added to their major league roster in April.

The Cubs have now called up 26-year-old right-hander Hunter Bigge, who has yet to make his major league debut, from the Iowa Cubs.