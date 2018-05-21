Pitcher Shuffle Up: Don't you wish you had all the Astros?

All of my aces live in Southeast Texas (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)ƒcas

Here’s the big one, the starting pitcher Shuffle Up. It’s going to look absurd in a day or a week because that’s how pitching is. This position is erratic, fickle, humbling, especially in the homer-friendly world of 2018.

What’s happened to this point is merely an audition. We’re trying to calibrate 5×5 value from here on out. Players at the same price are considered even. And if two guys are a buck apart, it’s not that big a difference, kids.

I will not debate the injured pitchers. I will add commentary in the opening 24 hours, and tweak some ranks. Assume a 5×5 scoring format, as always.

Game on.

$35 Justin Verlander

$35 Max Scherzer

$35 Corey Kluber

$34 Chris Sale

$33 Gerrit Cole

$30 Luis Severino

$28 Jacob deGrom

$27 Carlos Carrasco

$27 Noah Syndergaard

$26 Aaron Nola

$26 James Paxton

$26 Stephen Strasburg

$24 Zack Greinke

$23 Patrick Corbin

$23 Charlie Morton

$22 Rick Porcello

$22 Lance McCullers

$19 Jose Berrios

$18 Blake Snell

$18 Shohei Ohtani

$17 Sean Manaea

$17 Trevor Bauer

$17 Jon Lester

$17 Gio Gonzalez

$16 Sean Newcomb

$16 Miles Mikolas

$15 Dallas Keuchel

$15 Jake Arrieta

$14 J.A. Happ

$14 Mike Clevinger

$13 Alex Wood

$12 Kyle Hendricks

$12 Jack Flaherty

$11 Jose Quintana

$11 Garrett Richards

$11 Luke Weaver

$11 Zack Godley

$10 Tanner Roark

$10 Nick Pivetta

$10 Walker Buehler

$10 Jameson Taillon

$10 Masahiro Tanaka

$10 Fernando Romero

$10 Tyson Ross

$10 Julio Teheran

$10 David Price

$9 Jaime Barria

$9 Tyler Skaggs

$9 Eduardo Rodriguez

$9 Chris Archer

$8 Zach Eflin

$8 Kyle Freeland

$8 Trevor Cahill

$8 Daniel Mengden

$8 Andrew Heaney

$8 Jake Odorizzi

$8 Kevin Gausman

$8 Kenta Maeda

$8 Michael Wacha

$8 Mike Foltynewicz

$8 Yu Darvish

$8 Luis Castillo

$7 Jake Junis

$7 C.C. Sabathia

$7 Ross Stripling

$7 Junior Guerra

$7 Vincent Velasquez

$6 Jeremy Hellickson

$6 Jordan Lyles

$6 Matt Boyd

$6 Trevor Williams

$6 Chase Anderson

$6 Caleb Smith

$5 Reynaldo Lopez

$5 Chad Bettis

$5 Cole Hamels

$4 Matthew Andriese

$4 Matt Koch

$4 Francisco Liriano

$4 Michael Fulmer

$4 Jordan Montgomery

$4 Tyler Chatwood

$4 Aaron Sanchez

$4 Jeff Samardzija

$4 Sonny Gray

$4 Brandon McCarthy

$3 *Nick Kingham

$3 Bartolo Colon

$3 Ryan Yarbrough

$3 Mike Fiers

$3 *Freddy Peralta

$3 Jacob Faria

$3 Jonathan Gray

$3 Dylan Bundy

$3 Felix Hernandez

$3 Drew Pomeranz

$2 Jarlin Garcia

$2 Wade LeBlanc

$2 Jhoulys Chacin

$2 Steven Matz

$2 Kyle Gibson

$2 Max Fried

$2 Tyler Mahle

$2 Marco Estrada

$2 Chad Kuhl

$2 Dan Straily

$2 Marco Gonzales

$2 German Marquez

$1 Brent Suter

$1 James Shields

$1 Jordan Zimmermann

$1 Chris Stratton

$1 Andrew Cashner

$1 Ian Kennedy

$1 Ty Blach

$1 Sal Romano

$1 Mike Leake

$1 Zack Wheeler

$0 Lucas Giolito

I’m not going to price any of the hurt guys. Do you have better medical intel? Are you more or less optimistic? That’s all it turns into.

xxx Clayton Kershaw

xxx Carlos Martinez

xxx Robbie Ray

xxx Johnny Cueto

xxx Rich Hill

xxx Joey Lucchesi

xxx Marcus Stroman

xxx Matt Shoemaker

xxx Hyun-Jin Ryu

xxx Mike Soroka

xxx Yonny Chirinos

xxx Zach Davies

xxx Matt Moore

xxx Wade Miley

xxx Adam Wainwright

xxx Ben Lively

xxx Brett Anderson

xxx Chris Tillman

xxx Martin Perez

xxx Miguel Gonzalez