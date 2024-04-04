Pitcher Mike Clevinger and Chicago White Sox finalize $3 million, 1-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger and the Chicago White Sox finalized a $3 million, one-year contract on Thursday.

The 33-year-old was optioned to the Arizona Complex League White Sox. Infielder José Rodríguez was designated for assignment to open a roster spot.

Clevinger was went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the Whited Sox last season, then became a free agent.

He is 60-39 with a 3.45 ERA in 128 starts and 24 relief appearances in eight seasons with Cleveland (2016-20), San Diego (2020-22) and Chicago (2023).

The 22-year-old Rodríguez hit .262 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs in 106 games last year with Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham.

___

The Associated Press