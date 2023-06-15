Pitcher Liam Hendriks Says 'Baseball Is the Thing that Helped Me Get Back' from Stage-IV Cancer

Liam Hendriks made his return late last month after announcing he was in remission in April

Michael Reaves/Getty Liam Hendriks

There’s plenty of things that helped Liam Hendriks recover from cancer, but he says baseball was his biggest motivator.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher made his emotional return to the mound last month after he was diagnosed with stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in January and underwent both immunotherapy and chemotherapy.

“I think baseball is the thing that helped me get back as quickly as I could,” Hendriks, 34, told GQ Sports this week. “Having that goal, having that drive, having that target date, having something to do, having something to [work] toward—that helped in the recovery.”

In April, Hendriks announced he was in remission after four rounds of treatment and soon began working his way back to joining his teammates in Chicago.

“There’s always the fear: Did I rush back? Did I come back too soon?” the Australian-born pitcher told GQ. “I don’t feel like I did. We’ll see.”

Ron Vesely/Getty Liam Hendriks

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Liam Hendriks

The pitcher told GQ he would practice as much as he could between rounds of chemotherapy, playing catch and riding a Peloton bike to keep up his cardiovascular conditioning. He even began to show up at the White Sox training facilities, surprising his teammates and throwing bullpen sessions.

He then set a goal for himself to return to a major league mound by the end of May: “Just for my own mental state, so I had something to beat,” he told GQ.

Hendriks met his goal and returned on May 29. Earlier this month, he notched his first win of the season on June 4 — National Cancer Survivors Day.



His return did hit one hiccup this week when the White Sox put him on the 15-day injured list after he began feeling pain in his throwing elbow. The pitcher told ESPN, however, that he hopes to be back “as soon as I can” and return to his peak form.

In three of the last four seasons, Hendriks was named to the American League All-Star team and has been one of the game’s best relief pitchers. In five appearances since his return this season, Hendriks has one save and two wins.

After his first game back, Liam's wife Kristi Hendriks told reporters also she believes baseball played a vital role in his recovery.



“When you are having all this poison pumped into your body, the last thing you feel is normal,” she said. “It was great for him too to have the camaraderie with his teammates. He got to, you guys know Liam, he’s a goofy, random man. And he’s weird. He felt like he was part of his people again. I think that if he didn’t have baseball, his recovery would have been very different.”

Read the original article on People.