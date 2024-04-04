Kansas City Royals walked off (again) by Baltimore Orioles. Here’s what happened

For the second time in three days, the Baltimore Orioles walked off the Kansas City Royals at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

And just like Monday, the Royals held an early lead thanks to good — this time, excellent — starting pitching.

After a rain delay lasting five hours, KC’s Cole Ragans pitched 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven while walking two.

But the bullpen couldn’t shut the door: Closer Will Smith took the blown save/loss in a disheartening 4-3 defeat.

Here’s more about Wednesday’s outcome, which dropped the Royals’ record to 2-4:

Cole Ragans was rolling for Royals

Orioles outfielder Jorge Mateo slammed his bat in disgust. He had just whiffed on a 84.8 mph changeup.

The pitch had darted away from him. It was his second strikeout in consecutive at-bats against Ragans.

Mateo stood with a miffed expression at the plate. It was that kind of night against Kansas City’s No. 1 pitcher.

Ragans seemed unfazed by the cold and rainy conditions in Baltimore on Wednesday. But his start went down as a no-decision.

The Orioles rallied from a 3-0 deficit and got to Smith in the ninth inning. Baltimore loaded the bases before catcher James McCann hit a two-run walkoff single to win it.

Ragans followed fellow starter Alec Marsh with another dominant performance. He retired the first 10 batters he faced.

Orioles star Adley Rutschman tallied the lone hit in Ragans’ outing. The Orioles didn’t produce two base-runners until the seventh inning. Ragans walked two batters but, reliever James McArthur extinguished the threat.

The Royals provided Ragans with enough run support. Team captain Salvador Perez finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Meanwhile, third baseman Maikel Garcia added a key insurance with his third home run.

The Orioles threatened late. McCann doubled to set up runners on second and third. Rising star Gunnar Henderson followed with a sacrifice fly.

But the Royals escaped further trouble when Adley Rutchsman hit an RBI single and was then thrown out by Hunter Renfroe at second base.

In the ninth inning, however, the visitors’ tightrope lead cratered. The Royals’ bullpen had faltered once more.

KC sits at 3-4 overall and returns home to play the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.

Maikel Garcia hits 3rd homer of season

Garcia has unlocked his power this season.

In the seventh inning, Garcia hit a solo home run off Orioles reliever Mike Baumann. He didn’t miss a 96 mph fastball that was left over the plate. The homer traveled 377 feet and gave the Royals a 3-0 lead.

Garcia is one home run shy of tying his 2023 regular season total. Last season, Garcia hit four home runs in 123 games.

Through six games, Garcia owns a .833 slugging percentage and leads the Royals in home runs.

Royals record 9 hits against Corbin Burnes

The Royals took an aggressive approach against Burnes, pounding out three hits en route to a 1-0 lead.

Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. reached base with a one-out double. Perez and MJ Melendez each recorded hits in the inning, and Perez drove home Vinnie Pasquantino with an RBI single.

In the third inning, Witt sparked another scoring opportunity. He singled and stole second base against Burnes for his second steal of the season.

This time, Perez hit a sharp single through the first-base hole. Later, Hunter Renfroe snapped an 0-for-16 streak with a two-out single.

Burnes pitched 5 2/3 innings. He allowed two earned runs and nine hits and struck out three.

What’s next: The Royals begin a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium. Seth Lugo draws the start against Michael Soroka. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. Central Time.