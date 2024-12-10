Pitcher Clay Holmes and New York Mets finalize $38 million, 3-year contract

DALLAS (AP) — Pitcher Clay Holmes and the New York Mets finalized a $38 million, three-year contract on Monday.

Holmes can earn $13 million for each of the first two seasons. He has a $12 million player option for 2027 with no buyout.

Holmes developed into a dominant closer with the New York Yankees after he was acquired from Pittsburgh in July 2021, becoming a two-time All-Star. But he struggled this year with control and allowing hits on soft contact. Holmes lost his closer’s job to Luke Weaver after allowing a game-ending grand slam to Texas rookie Wyatt Langford on Sept. 3.

He was 3-5 with a 3.14 ERA and a career-high 30 saves in 67 appearances, leading the major leagues with 13 blown saves. Rediscovering his sinker, he became an effective setup man for the Yankees in the postseason, going 3-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 13 games.

Holmes’ sinker averaged 96.6 mph this season and he threw it 56% of the time, along with 23% sliders and 21% sweepers. His 65.0% ground-ball rate was second to Tim Hill (68.2%) last season among pitchers with 50 or more innings.

Holmes had 74 saves in 95 chances with the Yankees over the last three years. He is 24-22 with a 3.71 ERA in seven major league seasons.

After reaching the NL Championship Series and losing to the eventual World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, the Mets added right-hander Frankie Montas with a $34 million, two-year contract.

Right-hander Luis Severino, who led the Mets in innings with 182, left as a free agent for a $67 million, three-year deal with the Athletics that includes a $10 million signing bonus and salaries of $15 million next year and $20 million in 2026. Severino has a $22 million player option for 2027.

Left-handers Sean Manaea and Jose Quintana, key components of this year's rotation, remain on the free agent market.

