Selling The OC season 2: What happened to Tyler Stanaland's marriage to Brittany Snow?

In the second season of Selling the OC (which is on Netflix now btw), Tyler Stanaland's divorce from Brittany Snow from Pitch Perfect takes centre stage in episode one, with Tyler opening up about what it's like to go through a split in public. Here's a reminder of what happened when they announced the end of their relationship.

Cast your minds back to January 2022, and you might remember the pair were thrust into the spotlight, when real estate agent Tyler's colleague Kayla Cardona tried to kiss him at a work drinks - despite the fact he's married - in the show about The Oppenheim Group.

"She genuinely tried to kiss me," he said on the show at the time, before opening up on the We Have the Receipts podcast about how he and Brittany managed to keep their relationship strong during the drama. "Communication. Trust. I think those are the two most important qualities right there. Being able to talk about things that happened while filming. Understand what’s happening."

Sadly though, it wasn't to be: the pair took to Instagram around a year ago, on 14th September 2022, to share news of their split after two years of marriage. The joint statement read:

"After time and consideration, Tyler [Britt] and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives. We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Tyler and Brittany met in in 2018, later getting married in March 2020. In December 2021, Brittany - who has starred in everything from John Tucker Must Die to Hairspray opened up about how happy their relationship was during lockdown, telling Us Weekly, "I love being married. It’s not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if we can get through that, we’re good to go.

"If anything, it was the ultimate honeymoon because we were just staring at each other for six months, just here it is, you know?"

In season two of Selling the OC, the first episode sees Tyler talking to fellow agent Alex Hall, who he also has a flirtation with, about how hard it is going through a divorce publicly.

Here's to hoping they're both doing OK!



