Pitch Perfect TV show gets shock cancellation after renewal

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin has suffered a shock cancellation following its renewal earlier this year.

The Peacock series, a spin-off from the trilogy of musical films, was renewed for a second season back in January, but Deadline has reported that the initial decision has been reversed, with the show now being cancelled.

Peacock is yet to release an official statement regarding the axing, but concerns over the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are believed to have played a part in the decision, with the delays in production leading to gaps in the streaming service's content schedule.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin follows Adam DeVine’s Bumper Allen as he relocates to Germany in a bid to revive his music career, with the supporting cast including Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil and Flula Borg.

Whilst the series won't be returning, there is said to be interest in the franchise as a whole, though there is currently no concrete news on either a fourth film or another television spin-off.

DeVine, who also appeared in Modern Family, hit the news earlier this year following his comments on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's movies, with the actor claiming that their popularity had "ruined" comedy films.

After receiving some criticism, DeVine clarified his comments, writing: "I like Marvel and think these movies are cool. I was saying that studios (in trying to compete with Marvel) have stopped making mid-budget comedies. I miss seeing comedy in the theaters!"

DeVine isn't the only Pitch Perfect cast member to be in a spot of bother lately. Rebel Wilson recently recovered following an accident on the set of her upcoming film, Bride Hard, in which the star was hit in the face with the butt of a gun.

"I'd done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just, in the last one, I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun," she said of the incident. "It was a complete accident and such a shock."

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin streams on Peacock.

