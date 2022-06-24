'Pitch Perfect' Fans Are Attacking Rebel Wilson’s Bikini Instagram With Fire Emojis

In case you're wondering what Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson is up to, she's enjoying life in paradise. In between announcing her new relationship with girlfriend Ramona Agruma and promoting her Netflix film Senior Year, it's impossible to believe she has any downtime. While she has been relaxing on vacation, her followers couldn't help but obsess over keen fashion sense.

Earlier this month, on June 16, the Bridesmaids comedienne took a second to post on Instagram from her European getaway, looking absolutely beautiful under the sun. Posing against the backdrop of a pristine blue ocean, Rebel paid homage to the 1960s with an orange three-piece bikini, white shades and blond wavy hair.

"☀️ 💗☀️," she captioned her pic.

Given how she's been super active lately, it's nice to see Rebel take a breather for herself while lounging on a boat. And we get it — she's been jet-setting to Italy with Ramona, swimming in Iceland and attending numerous public events. She also got the chance to meet and take a snap with Prince Harry during a recent Santa Barbara polo match! If that doesn't scream a more inclusive social life, then we don't know what does.

Reacting to Rebel's stunning bikini Instagram, fans and celebrity friends alike headed over to her comments section to let her know just how much they loved her look.

"💕💕💕💕💕💕," Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kathy Hilton wrote. "Beauty!!" commented actress Melanie Griffith. "Hellooooo 🔥🔥🔥," her Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow added.

"You look amazing Rebel! What I love the most though is how confident and comfortable with yourself you look! Thank you so much for sharing x," wrote one fan. "Beautiful 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍," another replied. And one follower just wanted to know what we're all wondering: "Where is that suit from? Love it!"

Enjoy your time away, Rebel, and if you want to let us know where you got your bikini from ... we wouldn't mind knowing a few details too!

