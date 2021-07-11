Pitch invader disrupts Euros Final between England and Italy at Wembley

(Twitter)

A pitch invader interrupted England's Euro 2020 final with Italy as the match approached the end of normal time.

The build-up to the game saw chaotic scenes both inside and out of the stadium, with ticketless fans gaining entry and occupying the seats of paying supporters and the stairways leading to the concourse.

A stadium was officially allowed to hold 60,000 fans inside the 90,000 capacity, but there were multiple reports inside the stadium of two people sharing the same seat and fans finding their seats occupied.

As the time ticked towards the end of 90 minutes one fan managed to escape the stewards and gain access to the pitch.

The male, who was topless and wearing shorts, was quickly chased around the pitch as the referee halted play. He was eventually stopped and escorted from the pitch.

Luke Shaw’s second-minute opener was cancelled out by Leonardo Bonucci in the second half to set up a tense finale.

