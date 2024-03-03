Pitbull Celebrates His Music Collab with 'Living Legend' Dolly Parton — Which Samples Her Iconic Song ‘9 to 5’

Parton joked that she’s “Ms. Worldwide” while meeting the rapper, he says

Jared Siskin/Getty; Jon Morgan/CBS via Getty Pitbull and Dolly Parton

Dale, meet Dolly!

As its title suggests, Pitbull’s latest song “Powerful Women” is an ode to all the powerful ladies out there, and — fittingly — it features a sample from country powerhouse Dolly Parton.

The track samples perhaps Parton’s most famous track, “9 to 5,” which Pitbull, 43, raps over, honoring single moms, working women and other powerful ladies.

In honor of the collaboration, which was released last month, the two artists met up in Nashville, and Pitbull shared a photo of their meeting on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

Related: Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyoncé on Reaching No. 1 on Billboard Hot Country Chart, ‘Very Excited’ For Her Full Album

Alongside the picture, in which the “Jolene” singer and the “Hotel Room Service” musician posed side-by-side, the rapper wrote, “It's an honor to be collaborating with one of music’s most powerful women, gracias @dollyparton! Dale!”

In a video from his Raleigh, N.C., concert on Thursday, the Grammy winner recalled the artists’ encounter, telling fans, “This morning I had the pleasure, the honor, to be able to meet the one the only and the living legend, Dolly Parton.”

“Clearly, she’s Dolly, and I’m Dale,” he joked. “And she’s the real deal.”

According to the rapper — who also goes by the nickname Mr. Worldwide — Parton also told him, “You know I’m Ms. Worldwide, right?”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Pitbull, who is best known for his star-studded collaborations — including “Timber” with Ke$ha, and Usher’s "DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love” — is currently on The Trilogy Tour with “I Like It” collaborator Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin.

Related: Dolly Parton Is Going to the Dogs! Her Fur-Powered 'Pet Gala' Special Hits Airwaves (Exclusive)

Story continues

Parton released her 49th solo album — a collaboration-heavy record titled Rockstar — last November.

The album, which became Parton’s highest-charting album ever, features both covers and original songs, as well as collaborations with artists including Paul McCartney, Elton John and Pink.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.