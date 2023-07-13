Pita Limjaroenrat: Thailand's reformist leader fails to become PM

Mr Pita has ridden a voters' rebuff of nearly a decade of conservative rule

The reformer who won Thailand's election has failed to win enough votes in parliament to become prime minister.

Pita Limjaroenrat swept to victory in May as voters rejected nearly a decade of conservative military rule.

He has a lower house majority but could not win over enough unelected senators, all 249 of whom were appointed by a previous military government.

Mr Pita also faces last-minute legal challenges which could yet disqualify him. He denies breaking election rules.

"I accept it but I'm not giving up," he told reporters. "I will not surrender and will use this time to garner more support."

Unsurprisingly, all but 13 senators opposed Move Forward, either abstaining or voting against its leader. There were cheers from the crowd outside parliament every time a vote went in favour of the young Move Forward leader - groans and jeers when they went against him.

In order to win he needs the votes of more than half of the 749 members in parliament's two chambers, but he only secured 324 votes, 51 short of the required 375.

Under the rules, parliament keeps voting until a PM is elected - another vote is scheduled for next week. But it's not clear how Mr Pita can make up the shortfall.

That raises the risk that the political turmoil seen so often in recent years in Thailand will flare up again - the hopes of millions of Thais for a fresh new beginning for their country appear to have been dashed.

"You have a lot of elements for democracy, but at the very least you need an election. And that election should mean something. Why should I bother coming to vote any more, because my vote doesn't matter any more, obviously," one Move Forward supporter said.

Ahead of the vote, Mr Pita had said he would do his best to persuade the senators. He also said there were attempts to "block the majority government of the people from getting to run the country in various ways".

"This is quite normal for the path to power in our country... I am encouraged and hopeful to fix things as they come until the dream of mine and the people can be reached," he told the Thai Rath TV channel.

Apart from parliamentary numbers stacked against him, Mr Pita appeared to face another blow to his ambitions on Wednesday when Thailand's notoriously conservative Constitutional Court accepted a recommendation from the Election Commission that he be disqualified.

The court says it is now assessing two complaints against the Move Forward leader; one that he holds shares in a media company - although that company has not functioned for 15 years.

The other complaint says Move Forward's proposal to amend the draconian royal defamation lese majeste laws - which has jailed hundreds of critics of the monarchy, amounts to an attempt to overthrow Thailand's entire political order.

It is unclear when the Constitutional Court will deliberate on the case, but technically, under Thailand's laws, Mr Pita could still become prime minister even if he were removed from parliament.

The 42-year-old Harvard graduate and former tech executive has led throngs of orange-clad supporters in big rallies across the country ahead of Thursday's parliamentary vote.

"I don't know how long we will have to wait before the golden chance of 13 July will come again," Mr Pita said at a Sunday rally outside one the biggest shopping malls in the capital, Bangkok.

Ahead of Thursday's parliament session, outgoing Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha announced his retirement from politics after leading the South East Asian nation for nine years.

Mr Prayuth was the army chief who carried out the 2014 coup to oust the country's civilian leaders who were accused of massive corruption. It was Thailand's second military uprising since 2006 and in both instances, a member of the powerful Shinawatra political dynasty was removed from power.

In fact, one of the largest blocs in Mr Pita's coalition is led by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, daughter of exiled former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra.

The decades-old lese majeste laws, which can land people in jail for speaking against the monarchy, were strictly enforced under Mr Prayuth's leadership and critics said this was used to crush free speech.

During his term, people have been jailed for selling calendars with satirical images of ducks and dressing up like the country's queen.

Mr Pita described Mr Prayuth's term as Thailand's "lost decade" and has promised to end the country's cycle of corruption and military uprisings. He pledged reforms that would "demilitarise, demonopolise and decentralise" the country.

One of his most contentious campaign promises is to amend the lese majeste laws, which will prove difficult as the monarchy is highly regarded by Thais.