Pit Cherries In A Flash With A Super Simple Straw Hack

On a list of favorite fruits, cherries are likely to be quite high for most people. This small but delicious fruit is versatile enough to be eaten on its own along with being used in a variety of recipes -- both savory ones like this luxurious duck glaze or sweet ones such as a delectable cherry pie. However, one cumbersome problem associated with this tiny but tasty fruit is that of removing its pits. Don't worry. We have a very easy and practical solution that will allow you to pit your cherries very quickly and without creating a terrific mess. All you need for this little trick is a bottle and a straw to push the pit through easily.

Owing to the small size of this fruit, removing pits from cherries can be a time consuming, even frustrating process. We know there are specific tools that can help you to pit cherries, but isn't it annoying to be forced to buy another gadget just for this simple action? This straw trick, however, will solve the cherry-pitting problem easily.

The Best Hack To Pit Your Cherries

Larger fruits that contain seeds or pits are much easier to deal with because all you need to do is to cut the flesh from around the seed. The larger surface area makes the cutting an easy task. Cherries, on the other hand, are so small that cutting and removing the flesh of the fruit is quite difficult without creating a terrible mess. Instead, try this super simple straw hack to pit your cherries.

Take a bottle with a small nozzle -- it is important that its nozzle is narrow so that the cherry can rest on top of it without falling in because it's too small or falling off because it's too large. Remove the stem of the fruit and rest the cherry on the nozzle of the bottle. Once this is done, take a straw and plunge it deep into the center portion of the cherry. The force with which you push the straw in will remove the pit inside it. This pit will fall into the bottle, preventing any mess. If you do not have access to a straw at home, you can also perform the same trick with a chopstick.

Other Ways To Pit Your Cherries

If this trick isn't working for you because you're unable to keep the cherry balanced on the bottle or remove the pit without crushing the cherry with the straw, we have other solutions to offer you. Any small object that has been sanitized properly can be used to remove the pit in much the same manner. Hold the cherry and pierce it with a hairpin, toothpick, or a cotton swab. You can also use a pair of clean tweezers to extract the pit.

Extraction can also be done with a paper clip. Just open the clip until it resembles the shape of an S and use one sharp side to remove the pit from the flesh of the cherry. Alternatively, you could also make a small precise cut in the fruit with a paring knife. Then twist the two halves along the cut and gently separate them to remove the pit. If all else fails, don't hesitate to use your fingers to remove the pit and devour that delicious cherry!

