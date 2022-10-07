Is a pit bull for you? They’re just $25 this month at the Wake animal shelter.

Kristen Johnson
·8 min read

Walking through the kennels of the Wake County Animal Shelter, it’s tough not to want to take every dog home.

Each kennel houses a pup with curious eyes, a wagging tail or a bark that fills the concrete room, and who is just waiting for a visitor to stop and show them love.

Right now, 43 pit bulls wait in individual kennels with a blanket, bed and a fact sheet with their name. Only a few of the sheets display a pink marker noting that the dog has been adopted.

This month the Wake County Animal Shelter is putting a special emphasis on adopting pit bulls, which make up about 70% of the dogs at the shelter at any one time.

During National Pit Bull Awareness Month this October, all available pit bulls can be adopted for $25, instead of the normal $95 fee. The price includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations and a microchip.

For people who are hesitant about adopting a pit bull, Jennifer Federico, the director of animal services at the shelter, said it is all in getting to know one.

A pair of pit available for adoption play at the Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To honor National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the shelter has discounted the adoption fee for the dogs from $95 to $25. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com
A pair of pit available for adoption play at the Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To honor National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the shelter has discounted the adoption fee for the dogs from $95 to $25. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

“People just have to meet pit bulls,” she said. “You have to break through the stereotype of what they are. Just like any breed, there are going to be some that are jerks. But really, they’re great dogs with people. You have to respect them and their boundaries, or what they like and don’t like.”

National Pit Bull Awareness Month was created in 2007 to debunk the misconceptions and change people’s perceptions about the dogs.

The misunderstood pit bulls

“Pit bull” is a generic term used to describe multiple breeds or mixes of breeds based on an animal’s physical appearance.

The dogs may weigh anywhere between 30 and 60 pounds and stand 17 to 23 inches in at the shoulder, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The most defining characteristics of pit bulls are their wide jaws and muscular build. Most have short snouts, large bones, pendant-shaped ears and short, smooth coats in different colors.

Dogs often called pit bulls include the American Staffordshire Terrier, American bulldog, Alpha Blue blood Bulldog, Bull Mastiff, English Bull Terrier, Boxer, Cane Corso, Presa Canario, and mixes of these breeds.

The American pit bull terrier is the only breed with the term “pit bull” in its name.

Most people are afraid of pit bulls and believe them to be violent or dangerous to children and people, according to the American Pit Bull Foundation. In an article, the group said aggression toward humans is abnormal behavior for pit bull type dogs.

Their negative reputation dates to the dogs being bred to fight bulls and bears for entertainment in England during the 1800s, according to the shelter. When pit bulls were brought to the United States, they were used to herd and protect livestock and hunt.

Dr. Margaret Gruen, an associate professor of behavioral medicine at N.C. State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, said that, in her experience, dogs with bad reputations haven’t fit the stereotypes.

“The vast majority of the research shows that there is more variability in behavior and temperament within a breed than between breeds,” Gruen said.

How dangerous pit bulls are depends on how a person defines the word, Gruen said.

“(Pit bulls) are generally strong, muscular dogs and that comes with risks that would be present in any large breed dog such as pulling on the leash and jumping up,” Gruen said. “That means that they do need homes where people can manage a larger dog.”

Another stereotype about pit bulls is that they have a deadly bite and when they do, they lock their jaws.

Although pit bulls are not the breed most likely to bite, they are over-represented in fatal dog bites, Gruen said.

“While they are not more likely to be aggressive, there is more risk when aggression occurs due to their strength,” she said.

Federico says dogs can also become aggressive if they were raised that way, abused, or experienced trauma.

She owns four pit bulls and adopted them all from the Wake shelter, both as puppies and adults.

Learning more about the dogs, like how to raise and care for them, can help dispel the stereotypes and improve people’s perceptions, she said.

“We are really demanding of our dogs and we want them to do all these things with us, but sometimes you have to figure out maybe your dog doesn’t like crowds or loud music scares them,” Federico said.

Dogs who are easily spooked or defensive in new surroundings could be more apt to bite someone or bark more, she added.

‘More good in the world’

The Wake shelter, at 820 Beacon Lake Drive in Raleigh. is open-admission, accepting all animals, and has not recently had to euthanize animals for space.

The 43 available pit bulls include males and females and range in age, with puppies usually adopted quickly.

A pair of pit available for adoption play with a stick at the Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To honor National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the shelter has discounted the adoption fee for the dogs from $95 to $25. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com
A pair of pit available for adoption play with a stick at the Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To honor National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the shelter has discounted the adoption fee for the dogs from $95 to $25. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

The $25 fee this month also applies to any “long timer,” a dog that has been at the shelter or in foster care for over 15 days. One dog, which is not a pit bull, has been at the shelter for over three months.

Volunteer Lawrence Goding helps get the dogs plenty of fresh air as they wait for forever homes.

“They get their exercise, and I get unconditional love,” he said as he brought a black pit bull with white paws back from a walk. “It’s the best trade off.”

One of Federico’s dogs, Mr. Peters, helps test the temperament of dogs at the shelter by interacting with them.

In 2017, the American Temperament Test Society ranked pit bulls among the most friendly dogs. The group looks at signs of panic, avoidance and aggression in different breeds. American Pit Bull Terriers and the Staffordshire Bull Terrier earned high marks for their well-mannered nature with scores of 85% and 87%.

Socializing dogs, especially pit bulls, is important, Federico said.

“We’ll get 5- and 6-month old dogs turned in that have never been on a leash, or have only lived on dirt,” Federico said. “So you miss that window for when they’re young to really socialize them and get them used to different things.”

Another barrier to finding lasting homes are the lease restrictions.

“We want apartments to be pet friendly but also pet inclusive meaning any breed, any size allowed,” Federico said. “There’s so much good that can come from pets. There could be a lot more good in the world.”

“Muchacho” is one of 43 pitfalls available for adoption at the Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To honor National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the shelter has discounted the adoption fee for the dogs from $95 to $25. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com
“Muchacho” is one of 43 pitfalls available for adoption at the Wake County Animal Shelter in Raleigh Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. To honor National Pit Bull Awareness Month, the shelter has discounted the adoption fee for the dogs from $95 to $25. Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Some shelters and rescue groups also have strict rules about who can or cannot own a pet.

“They screen so hard that they actually eliminate really good families because they don’t live up to whatever thing they think you need to have,” Federico said.

Gruen said people considering a pit bull should ask themselves if they have the time and dedication to care for one properly.

The Wake County Animal Shelter takes steps to ensure dogs don’t go to people who might abuse or fight them, she said.

“Meaning enough exercise and attention and good handling skills,” she said. “People can spend time visiting, see how the dog reacts to them. Do they approach? Are they interested in and seeking interaction and play? Take them outside to see how they respond to other environmental stimuli including other people and dogs they may see.”

All adoptable dogs, cats and other small animals can be found on the shelter’s online gallery. The pit bull adoption campaign will run until Oct. 31. The shelter’s adoption hours are every day from noon to 6 p.m.

“Getting a dog should never be a spur-of-the-moment decision,” Gruen said. “Take time to consider what dog is right for your family and season of life.”

