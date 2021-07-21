A pit bull that attacked a teenage girl in Fort Worth on Tuesday has been euthanized

A dog that attacked a teenage girl Tuesday, biting her on the face and sending her to the hospital, has been humanely euthanized, according to a spokeswoman for Fort Worth Code Compliance.

The dog, owned by a boyfriend of one of the girl’s family members, bit the 14-year-old in the face in the 300 block of Emma Street. The victim was taken to Cook Children’s Medical Center, a MedStar spokesman said Tuesday.

The extent of the injuries left by the dog, a pit bull, was unclear, Fort Worth police said Tuesday.

The Code Compliance spokeswoman said the dog exhibited highly aggressive behavior. That, combined with the injuries caused to the young girl, prompted the euthanization.

The owner surrendered the dog to Fort Worth Animal Care and Control following officials’ arrival at the scene Tuesday, the spokeswoman said.