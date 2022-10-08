Pistons vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Detroit Pistons (0-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022
Detroit Pistons 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion back at home. pic.twitter.com/g0rT4LIEf7 – 8:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s go time. pic.twitter.com/ykuWeSrmRf – 8:06 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion just sank a 40 foot 3pointer – 7:56 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters vs. #Pelicans: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Stewart and Bagley. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters vs. Pelicans: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III.
Two-big lineup time. – 7:43 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Some pregame reading and film watching on Jaden Ivey, who had an impressive preseason Game 1:
theathletic.com/3658168/2022/1… – 7:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy is in and will start.
Herb Jones will rest tonight. – 7:27 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram getting shots up before tonight’s preseason game.
BI won’t play as he’s dealing with toe soreness. pic.twitter.com/VEeVpC7qxd – 7:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Assuming both play, this will be the first time Cade and Zion share the floor. – 7:04 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
No Brandon Ingram tonight but he’s out here shooting around pic.twitter.com/uH4isgBj50 – 7:04 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Brought the Detroit drip to New Orleans 💧 pic.twitter.com/oTL2wq7X6c – 7:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion warming up pic.twitter.com/u7OeD9XUmh – 6:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pistons coach Duane Casey says rookie Jalen Duran reminds him of a “young Shawn Kemp.” pic.twitter.com/EVo5cgND6L – 6:34 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:19 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says the starters will play in the 20-minute range.
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are OUT. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are game-time decisions. Will go through pregame to determine availability. – 6:19 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says starters will play around 20 minutes.
CJ McCollum was already ruled out. Brandon Ingram won’t play, Green says.
Trey Murphy told us at shootaround he thought he’d be good to go. Green says he’s a game-time decision.
Herb Jones also a game-time decision. – 6:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he expects the starters to play around 20 minutes tonight.
CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be sitting out tonight. – 6:18 PM
Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Pellissier here for the next twenty or thirty minutes. Who has questions about this year’s Pelicans team? -MP – 4:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons coach Dwane Casey wants to re-sign Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency. Why Detroit beat the Lakers, Suns and other trade offers to acquire Bogdanovic, and his thoughts on his future with Detroit and Jazz tenure on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 4:35 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Really been a heartwarming scene seeing so many Tennessee alum enjoying New Orleans.
When you cut through the bullshit, the core of this is always and forever a beautiful, unique place – 3:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Who is excited to be in the SKC later watching the Pelicans play? – 3:44 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
cade, ivey, bojan, draymond and duren is pretty interesting – 3:31 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/CxWiVMzRVU – 3:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Alabama coach Nate Oats raving to me about the versatility of heralded freshman Brandon Miller. Says he can use him offensively in a similar manner as Herb Jones, having the ball in his hands a good amount as a playmaker.
“Brandon is every bit as good as advertised,” Oats said. – 2:53 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
A bonus episode of Group Chat this week to wind through Part III of our preseason power rankings, and what looks like the weirdest and most interesting part of the field. MIN, BKN, CLE, NOP, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/10Sl3r… – 2:43 PM
