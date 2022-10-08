Pistons vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (0-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Detroit Pistons 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Zion back at home. pic.twitter.com/g0rT4LIEf7 – 8:09 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

It’s go time. pic.twitter.com/ykuWeSrmRf – 8:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

TUNE IN 👀

🏀: vs Pistons

🕖: 7 pm CT

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ZbAQsoAFSc – 7:56 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion just sank a 40 foot 3pointer – 7:56 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

#Pistons starters vs. #Pelicans: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Stewart and Bagley. – 7:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters vs. Pelicans: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III.

Two-big lineup time. – 7:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Some pregame reading and film watching on Jaden Ivey, who had an impressive preseason Game 1:

theathletic.com/3658168/2022/1… – 7:27 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Trey Murphy is in and will start.

Herb Jones will rest tonight. – 7:27 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

𝐙 warming up 💪

🏀: vs Pistons

🕖: 7 pm CT

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/CneTyQvZOC – 7:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

first 🖐

#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/l1gVGWG3gy – 7:20 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brandon Ingram getting shots up before tonight’s preseason game.

BI won’t play as he’s dealing with toe soreness. pic.twitter.com/VEeVpC7qxd – 7:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Assuming both play, this will be the first time Cade and Zion share the floor. – 7:04 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

No Brandon Ingram tonight but he’s out here shooting around pic.twitter.com/uH4isgBj50 – 7:04 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Brought the Detroit drip to New Orleans 💧 pic.twitter.com/oTL2wq7X6c – 7:00 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Zion warming up pic.twitter.com/u7OeD9XUmh – 6:53 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Lights

Camera

Jaxson 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1DaK0Baccr – 6:52 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/m4GDQ4AaLi – 6:36 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Pistons coach Duane Casey says rookie Jalen Duran reminds him of a “young Shawn Kemp.” pic.twitter.com/EVo5cgND6L – 6:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Willie Green on Dyson Daniels

#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/b9ULwHmHVq – 6:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram is out tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:19 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Willie Green says the starters will play in the 20-minute range.

Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are OUT. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are game-time decisions. Will go through pregame to determine availability. – 6:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green says starters will play around 20 minutes.

CJ McCollum was already ruled out. Brandon Ingram won’t play, Green says.

Trey Murphy told us at shootaround he thought he’d be good to go. Green says he’s a game-time decision.

Herb Jones also a game-time decision. – 6:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Willie Green says he expects the starters to play around 20 minutes tonight.

CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be sitting out tonight. – 6:18 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Willie Green said Brandon Ingram is OUT tonight – 6:18 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:16 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots

Pellissier here for the next twenty or thirty minutes. Who has questions about this year’s Pelicans team? -MP – 4:49 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Broadcast Info for Pelicans Games👀

📺📱 💻: https://t.co/Qc6juAfZXh pic.twitter.com/hUprlM549Y – 4:46 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Story: Pistons coach Dwane Casey wants to re-sign Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency. Why Detroit beat the Lakers, Suns and other trade offers to acquire Bogdanovic, and his thoughts on his future with Detroit and Jazz tenure on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 4:35 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

Really been a heartwarming scene seeing so many Tennessee alum enjoying New Orleans.

When you cut through the bullshit, the core of this is always and forever a beautiful, unique place – 3:51 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Friday night hoops.

🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans

⏰ 8PM ET

📻 @wwj950 pic.twitter.com/X54a4FxSGA – 3:50 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Who is excited to be in the SKC later watching the Pelicans play? – 3:44 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

cade, ivey, bojan, draymond and duren is pretty interesting – 3:31 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!

🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year

🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?

🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season

🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35

Watch on YouTube!

📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/CxWiVMzRVU – 3:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Listen to B.I. speak on CJ’s seamless fit into the team 💪

@Brandon Ingram | @CJ McCollum | @NBA on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dt4ji4V8KC – 3:22 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Alabama coach Nate Oats raving to me about the versatility of heralded freshman Brandon Miller. Says he can use him offensively in a similar manner as Herb Jones, having the ball in his hands a good amount as a playmaker.

“Brandon is every bit as good as advertised,” Oats said. – 2:53 PM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

A bonus episode of Group Chat this week to wind through Part III of our preseason power rankings, and what looks like the weirdest and most interesting part of the field. MIN, BKN, CLE, NOP, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/10Sl3r… – 2:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

The Pelicans & @StackwellCap announce a partnership to promote greater financial empowerment and address barriers to wealth building for the Black community across the Gulf Coast!

Looking forward to stacking wins with Stackwell!

https://t.co/drkFOVNGqQ pic.twitter.com/gwBAGAitc2 – 2:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

see y’all tonight 🏠 pic.twitter.com/YwMFPLYWQ9 – 2:15 PM

