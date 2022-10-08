Pistons vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

HoopsHype
·5 min read

The Detroit Pistons (0-1) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (0-0) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday October 7, 2022

Detroit Pistons 0, New Orleans Pelicans 0 (8:00 pm ET)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Zion back at home. pic.twitter.com/g0rT4LIEf78:09 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s go time. pic.twitter.com/ykuWeSrmRf8:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
TUNE IN 👀
🏀: vs Pistons
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/ZbAQsoAFSc7:56 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion just sank a 40 foot 3pointer – 7:56 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters vs. #Pelicans: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Stewart and Bagley. – 7:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters vs. Pelicans: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III.
Two-big lineup time. – 7:43 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Some pregame reading and film watching on Jaden Ivey, who had an impressive preseason Game 1:
theathletic.com/3658168/2022/1…7:27 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Trey Murphy is in and will start.
Herb Jones will rest tonight. – 7:27 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
𝐙 warming up 💪
🏀: vs Pistons
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @995WRNO pic.twitter.com/CneTyQvZOC7:23 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
first 🖐
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/l1gVGWG3gy7:20 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram getting shots up before tonight’s preseason game.
BI won’t play as he’s dealing with toe soreness. pic.twitter.com/VEeVpC7qxd7:06 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Assuming both play, this will be the first time Cade and Zion share the floor. – 7:04 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
No Brandon Ingram tonight but he’s out here shooting around pic.twitter.com/uH4isgBj507:04 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Brought the Detroit drip to New Orleans 💧 pic.twitter.com/oTL2wq7X6c7:00 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Zion warming up pic.twitter.com/u7OeD9XUmh6:53 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Lights
Camera
Jaxson 🍿 pic.twitter.com/1DaK0Baccr6:52 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
home 🏠 pic.twitter.com/m4GDQ4AaLi6:36 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Pistons coach Duane Casey says rookie Jalen Duran reminds him of a “young Shawn Kemp.” pic.twitter.com/EVo5cgND6L6:34 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green on Dyson Daniels
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/b9ULwHmHVq6:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13
Brandon Ingram is out tonight, Willie Green says. – 6:19 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green says the starters will play in the 20-minute range.
Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum are OUT. Herb Jones and Trey Murphy are game-time decisions. Will go through pregame to determine availability. – 6:19 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says starters will play around 20 minutes.
CJ McCollum was already ruled out. Brandon Ingram won’t play, Green says.
Trey Murphy told us at shootaround he thought he’d be good to go. Green says he’s a game-time decision.
Herb Jones also a game-time decision. – 6:18 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he expects the starters to play around 20 minutes tonight.
CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram will be sitting out tonight. – 6:18 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram is OUT tonight – 6:18 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…6:16 PM

Jason Calmes @BourbonStShots
Pellissier here for the next twenty or thirty minutes. Who has questions about this year’s Pelicans team? -MP – 4:49 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Broadcast Info for Pelicans Games👀
📺📱 💻: https://t.co/Qc6juAfZXh pic.twitter.com/hUprlM549Y4:46 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Pistons coach Dwane Casey wants to re-sign Bojan Bogdanovic in free agency. Why Detroit beat the Lakers, Suns and other trade offers to acquire Bogdanovic, and his thoughts on his future with Detroit and Jazz tenure on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…4:35 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Really been a heartwarming scene seeing so many Tennessee alum enjoying New Orleans.
When you cut through the bullshit, the core of this is always and forever a beautiful, unique place – 3:51 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Friday night hoops.
🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
⏰ 8PM ET
📻 @wwj950 pic.twitter.com/X54a4FxSGA3:50 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Who is excited to be in the SKC later watching the Pelicans play? – 3:44 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
cade, ivey, bojan, draymond and duren is pretty interesting – 3:31 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live w/ @Will Guillory!
🏀 Why the Pelicans offense will look different this year
🏀 Trade for Victor Wembanyama?
🏀 Continuity will be key early on in the season
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzTh35
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBESaga40 pic.twitter.com/CxWiVMzRVU3:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Listen to B.I. speak on CJ’s seamless fit into the team 💪
@Brandon Ingram | @CJ McCollum | @NBA on ESPN pic.twitter.com/dt4ji4V8KC3:22 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Alabama coach Nate Oats raving to me about the versatility of heralded freshman Brandon Miller. Says he can use him offensively in a similar manner as Herb Jones, having the ball in his hands a good amount as a playmaker.
“Brandon is every bit as good as advertised,” Oats said. – 2:53 PM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
A bonus episode of Group Chat this week to wind through Part III of our preseason power rankings, and what looks like the weirdest and most interesting part of the field. MIN, BKN, CLE, NOP, and more: open.spotify.com/episode/10Sl3r…2:43 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Pelicans & @StackwellCap announce a partnership to promote greater financial empowerment and address barriers to wealth building for the Black community across the Gulf Coast!
Looking forward to stacking wins with Stackwell!
https://t.co/drkFOVNGqQ pic.twitter.com/gwBAGAitc22:26 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
see y’all tonight 🏠 pic.twitter.com/YwMFPLYWQ92:15 PM

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype

Latest Stories

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Senators goalie Cam Talbot out five-to-seven weeks with upper-body injury

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators will start the NHL season without goalie Cam Talbot after he suffered an upper-body injury. The team says Talbot, 35, will miss five-to-seven weeks due to the undisclosed ailment. Ottawa acquired the veteran netminder from the Wild for goalie Filip Gustavsson in July. Talbot spent last season in Minnesota, where he posted a 32-12-4 record with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage. The Senators address their goaltending depth Monday, claiming Magnus

  • 24 people who will shape the 2022-23 NHL season

    These men and women will make an enormous impact on the NHL this season.

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Vote: Would you rather Blue Jays play Mariners or Rays in Wild Card Series?

    The Blue Jays will be playing either the Mariners or Rays this weekend. Which would you prefer?

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • Mathew Barzal inks 8-year deal with Islanders

    Star forward Mathew Barzal is staying on Long Island for the long haul, but he didn't come cheap.

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • How will off-ball Fred VanVleet impact his 2022-23 per game stats?

    The Toronto Raptors are shifting Fred VanVleet to a more off-ball role to tap into his catch and shoot jumper. Can he still be an All-Star? How will that impact his per game stats? Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni to discuss. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.