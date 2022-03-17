Pistons vs. Magic: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Orlando MagicLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Detroit PistonsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Detroit Pistons (18-51) play against the Orlando Magic (18-52) at Amway Center
The Detroit Pistons are spending $7,276,064 per win while the Orlando Magic are spending $7,030,438 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday March 17, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports Florida
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!