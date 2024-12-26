Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pistons vs. Kings: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

.

The Detroit Pistons play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center

The Detroit Pistons are spending $9,658,579 per win while the Sacramento Kings are spending $13,400,021 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday December 26, 2024

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: NBCSCA

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit

Home Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

