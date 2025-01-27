Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Detroit Pistons are spending $5,457,562 per win while the Cleveland Cavaliers are spending $4,873,641 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday January 27, 2025

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Detroit

Home Radio: WTAM/WMMS

Away Radio: 950 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

