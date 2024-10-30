Pistons vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Detroit Pistons play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Detroit Pistons have not won any games while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $185,679,672 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday October 30, 2024
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Away TV: FDSNDTX
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: 950 AM
