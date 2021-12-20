Pistons topple Heat 100-90, snap 14-game losing streak

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped their franchise record-tying, 14-game losing streak with a 100-90 victory over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Hamidou Diallo had 15 points and seven rebounds for Detroit, which recorded its first victory since a 97-89 triumph over Indiana on Nov. 17. Frank Jackson added 12 points and Killian Hayes chipped in 11.

Max Strus led the Heat with 24 points off the bench. Kyle Lowry had 19 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Dewayne Dedmon added 11 points for Miami, which had won four of its last five.

Strus scored 15 first-half points as Miami led 48-46 at the break.

Detroit finished the third quarter on a 27-9 run to gain a 79-67 advantage.

Miami closed within five points with less than 5 minutes remaining but Bey and Hayes hit 3-pointers down the stretch to help the Pistons retain the lead.

TIP-INS

Heat: Forward P.J. Tucker left the game in the third quarter with a left knee injury. Miami was already missing Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo due to injuries. Caleb Martin is in the league’s health and safety protocols. ... Miami won 100-92 in Detroit last month. The third game of the four-game season series will be played in Miami on Thursday.

Pistons: Detroit's previous 14-game losing streaks were from March 7-30, 1980, and Dec. 20, 1993 to Jan. 18, 1994. … Detroit missed 17 of 19 3-point attempts in the first half.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Pistons: Visit New York Knicks on Tuesday.

Dana Gauruder, The Associated Press