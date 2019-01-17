Pistons star Blake Griffin fined $15,000 for 'verbal abuse' of an official

Pistons forward Blake Griffin complains to an official in Monday’s loss to the Jazz. (Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin has been fined $15,000 “for verbal abuse of a game official” at the conclusion of Monday’s 100-94 loss to the Utah Jazz, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Griffin approached referee Dedric Taylor after the defeat and began their discussion with what appeared to be an expletive. Cameras cut away before returning to Griffin berating Taylor. The exchange ended with Griffin shaking his head and walking away. Pistons coach Dwane Casey also had words for Taylor.

This is the exchange for which Blake Griffin was fined. He appears to tell the ref to “f— off." pic.twitter.com/xtAEHin8VK — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) January 17, 2019





Taylor whistled Griffin for two fouls in the final 5:47 of Monday’s loss, including one that gave Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell a three-point play that pushed Utah’s lead to 95-89 in the final minute.

Griffin, of course, is notorious for debating refs, dating back to his Los Angeles Clippers days. We are only weeks removed from him taking out an actual tablet to show a ref how badly he missed a call.

The $15,000 fine represents one-twentieth of one percent of Griffin’s $31.9 million salary this season.

