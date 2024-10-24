The Pistons somehow got a technical foul for having 6 men on the court

Oct 23, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) grabs the rebound over Indiana Pacers forward Enrique Freeman (8) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Detroit Pistons did not get off to the best start of the 2024 season on Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers.

In the 115-109 home loss, the Pistons somehow put six men on the court at the same time at one point in the game.

Yes, they put six men on the court. Six men!

Of course, basketball only allows five members of a team on the court at the same time unless it is a three-on-three league. Detroit must have not paid enough attention to who was exactly on the court in this specific moment.

We're at a loss. How did the Pistons get this wrong?

It is five, not six! Five! Not six! Whew.

Pistons got a tech for having SIX players on the court 😅 pic.twitter.com/cTXPSiYEJ5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 24, 2024

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Pistons somehow got a technical foul for having 6 men on the court