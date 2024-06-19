Pistons part ways with head coach Monty Williams after one season

One year ago, the Detroit Pistons made a major push to hire Monty Williams as their coach on a massive six-year, $78.5 million deal.

One year later, the Pistons are moving on from Williams.

The Pistons dismissed Williams after just one season, a person familiar with the decision told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly until the team made an official announcement.

The Pistons were 14-68 in Williams’ only season and set a single-season record with 28 consecutive losses from Oct. 30-Dec.28.

Detroit hired Trajan Langdon as president of basketball operations on May 31 and announced the following day that general manager Troy Weaver was leaving the team.

The changes to a team that has made the playoffs just twice in the past 14 seasons – 2016 and 2019. Pistons owner Tom Gores gushed about the team’s decision to hire Williams last June. Williams was reluctant to take the job having just been dismissed by the Phoenix Suns and his wife Lisa’s breast cancer diagnosis. But Gores put on a full-court press with an offer that made Williams one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

“After spending some time with Monty, it’s clear that he’s found a unique balance between achieving victory at the highest level while at the same time nurturing a culture of growth, development and inspiration,” Gores said. “I’m beyond excited. This is a huge win for us.”

However, amid the losing streak and coaching decisions, such as Williams’ use of Jaden Ivey, it became clear the ownership and coach were not on the same page.

The next coach will be Detroit’s fourth coach since 2017-2018.

ESPN first reported the news.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pistons fire head coach Monty Williams after one season with team