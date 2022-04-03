Pistons officially announce Carsen Edwards signing

Rod Beard: #Pistons announce they have signed guard Carsen Edwards.

Source: Twitter @detnewsRodBeard

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards is here at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, and he is available for the #Pistons, per coach Dwane Casey.

📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/JZFzr4Q3tI – 3:49 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Carsen Edwards just arrived to Indy with the team at around 3:00 this afternoon. “Just arrived,” Casey stressed. – 3:39 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on Carsen Edwards: “He can shoot it — that’s the first thing that comes out. He’s a proven scorer, and that’s something we’re looking to see.” – 3:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Carsen Edwards is with the team today and he could get a “crash course” in the offense. – 3:37 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Carsen Edwards is here and could get “a crash course” tonight. – 3:36 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons announce they have signed guard Carsen Edwards. – 2:47 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Pistons sign Carsen Edwards and Braxton Key, waive Chris Smith freep.com/story/sports/n… – 2:18 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Former #Purdue star Carsen Edwards to sign two-year deal with #Pistons, per report indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 12:32 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Carsen Edwards is getting a second chance in the NBA after reportedly agreeing to a deal with the Pistons masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:21 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Pistons transactions today will look like:

-Chris Smith waived from Two-Way

-Braxton Key signed to Two-Way

-Carsen Edwards signed to two-year deal – 12:17 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Braxton Key is signing a two-way deal with the Pistons, sources confirm. The Pistons have parted ways with Chris Smith, who recently underwent ACL surgery.

Also confirming that Carsen Edwards has signed a two-year deal with the Pistons. @Shams Charania was first on that. – 12:06 PM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: The Detroit Pistons are planning to sign NBA G League guard Carsen Edwards to a two-year contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Edwards averaged nearly 27 points per game for G League’s Salt Lake City this season. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 3, 2022