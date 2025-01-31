Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended, ruining Isaiah Stewart bobblehead night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 07: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons reacts in the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on December 07, 2024 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The NBA has thrown a wrench in the Pistons' plans for an Isaiah Stewart bobblehead night on Friday.

In an event that was scheduled back in September, Detroit planned to hand out Stewart bobbleheads at the game against the Dallas Mavericks. However, those plans may have to be postponed as Stewart has been suspended by the NBA for the game after he accrued six flagrant foul points.

Stewart already had four flagrant foul points when he was called for a flagrant foul 2 in the Pistons' loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night. He was ejected from that game, and as a result, it triggered an automatic one-game suspension without pay.

Stewart was also fined $50,000 by the NBA for making "inappropriate and objectionable gestures" following his ejection.

He'll be allowed to return to the team when it hosts the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, but this is simply unfortunate timing for the Pistons.

Won't someone think of the bobbleheads?

